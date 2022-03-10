comscore Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here
News

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

Wearables

Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch and Realme TechLife Buds N100 launched in India, priced at Rs 2,499 and Rs 1,299, respectively.

Realme TechLife

(Image: Realme)

Realme just launched two new wearables in India under its TechLife brand along with the Realme 9 5G series. The two wearables include the new Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch and Realme TechLife Buds N100. Realme TechLife Watch S100 sports a colour display, a water-resistant build, and up to 12 days of battery life. Whereas, the Realme TechLife Buds N100 is a neckband-style pair of Bluetooth earphones that comes with an ear wing design and has a claimed playback time of up to 17 hours. Also Read - Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100: Price in India

Realme TechLife Watch S100 is priced at Rs 2,499 and will initially be made available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. Realme TechLife Buds N100 is priced at Rs 1,299. Both the devices will be made available in Black and Grey colourways. Also Read - Realme 9 series 5G to launch in India today: How to watch the event online, what to expect

Both the devices will be made available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and select retail stores. The smartwatch will go on sale starting March 14 at 12 PM, and the Bluetooth earphones will be made available starting March 15 at 12 PM. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month

Realme TechLife Watch S100: Specifications

Realme TechLife Watch S100 sports 1.69-inch with a resolution of 280×240 pixels and a peak brightness of 530 nits. The company claims that the smartwatch is capable of measuring skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), it also comes with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor for constant heart rate monitoring. It features a three-axis accelerometer for activity tracking.

It comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The device features Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and comes with 24 sports modes, including dancing, riding, running and more. The watch supports devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 11.

All of this is backed by a 260mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 12 days on a single charge.

Realme TechLife Buds N100: Specifications

Realme TechLife Buds N100 are a pair of neckband-style pair of Bluetooth earphones, which come with 9.2mm dynamic bass drivers packed in metal sound chambers.

The earbuds also come with a Magnetic Bluetooth Connection feature that lets you disconnect the earbuds by attaching them together. It comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating and features Bluetooth v5.2 support.

The company claims that the buds can provide users with an audio playback time of up to 17  hours on a single charge.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 10, 2022 2:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report
Mobiles
iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report
Twitter gets flooded with hilarious memes after Apple's 'Peek Performance' event

News

Twitter gets flooded with hilarious memes after Apple's 'Peek Performance' event

Redmi 10 launch date announced: Phone to get a massive performance upgrade

Mobiles

Redmi 10 launch date announced: Phone to get a massive performance upgrade

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

Wearables

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report

Twitter gets flooded with hilarious memes after Apple's 'Peek Performance' event

Redmi 10 launch date announced: Phone to get a massive performance upgrade

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India
Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

Wearables

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here
Realme 9 series 5G to launch in India today: Here s everything we know about it so far

News

Realme 9 series 5G to launch in India today: Here s everything we know about it so far
Best Phone with 6000mah Battery (March 2022)

Top Products

Best Phone with 6000mah Battery (March 2022)
Realme C35 launched in India: Check price, specs, launch offers

Mobiles

Realme C35 launched in India: Check price, specs, launch offers

हिंदी समाचार

Blaupunkt ने पेश किए नए स्मार्ट टीवी, 40 और 43 इंच स्क्रीन के साथ मिलेगा 40W साउंड

Realme TechLife Watch S100 और TechLife Buds N100 भारत में हुए लॉन्च, कीमत 2000 रुपये से है कम

Free Fire MAX में इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री Leap of Fail इमोट और Red Aquila बैकपैक

Realme 9 5G और Realme 9 SE 5G भारत में लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी समेत मिल रहे ये दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

डेली 2GB डेटा के साथ मिलेगा एक्सट्रा 5GB डेटा , ये है Jio का धांसू प्लान

Latest Videos

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report
Mobiles
iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report
Twitter gets flooded with hilarious memes after Apple's 'Peek Performance' event

News

Twitter gets flooded with hilarious memes after Apple's 'Peek Performance' event
Redmi 10 launch date announced: Phone to get a massive performance upgrade

Mobiles

Redmi 10 launch date announced: Phone to get a massive performance upgrade
Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India
Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

Wearables

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers