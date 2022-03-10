Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 launched in India: Check out price, specifications here

Realme just launched two new wearables in India under its TechLife brand along with the Realme 9 5G series. The two wearables include the new Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch and Realme TechLife Buds N100. Realme TechLife Watch S100 sports a colour display, a water-resistant build, and up to 12 days of battery life. Whereas, the Realme TechLife Buds N100 is a neckband-style pair of Bluetooth earphones that comes with an ear wing design and has a claimed playback time of up to 17 hours. Also Read - Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100: Price in India

Realme TechLife Watch S100 is priced at Rs 2,499 and will initially be made available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. Realme TechLife Buds N100 is priced at Rs 1,299. Both the devices will be made available in Black and Grey colourways. Also Read - Realme 9 series 5G to launch in India today: How to watch the event online, what to expect

Both the devices will be made available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and select retail stores. The smartwatch will go on sale starting March 14 at 12 PM, and the Bluetooth earphones will be made available starting March 15 at 12 PM. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month

Realme TechLife Watch S100: Specifications

Realme TechLife Watch S100 sports 1.69-inch with a resolution of 280×240 pixels and a peak brightness of 530 nits. The company claims that the smartwatch is capable of measuring skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), it also comes with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor for constant heart rate monitoring. It features a three-axis accelerometer for activity tracking.

It comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The device features Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and comes with 24 sports modes, including dancing, riding, running and more. The watch supports devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 11.

All of this is backed by a 260mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 12 days on a single charge.

Realme TechLife Buds N100: Specifications

Realme TechLife Buds N100 are a pair of neckband-style pair of Bluetooth earphones, which come with 9.2mm dynamic bass drivers packed in metal sound chambers.

The earbuds also come with a Magnetic Bluetooth Connection feature that lets you disconnect the earbuds by attaching them together. It comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating and features Bluetooth v5.2 support.

The company claims that the buds can provide users with an audio playback time of up to 17 hours on a single charge.