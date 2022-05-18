Realme has launched a new smartwatch called Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 under its Techlife brand. The highlights of the smartwatch include 12-day battery life, a 1.69-inch HD Colour display and a skin temperature monitoring feature. It also comes with 24 sports modes and over 110 watchfaces. The company also introduced it Realme Narzo 50 series at the event today. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro, Nazro 50 5G launched in India: Check price, specs availability

The newly launched smartwatch is the successor of Realme Techlife Watch SW100 smartwatch that was launched in India recently at a price of Rs 2,500. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 pricing, availability

Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 is launched in India at Rs 2,499. It will be available in Lake Blue and Magic Grey colour variants. The smartwatch will go on sale in India on May 22 at 12 pm on Realme.com. Also Read - Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more

Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 features, specifications

Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 features a 1.69-inch HD colour rectangle-shaped display. The display offers 530 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with a physical button on the right edge and a metallic finish. The smartwatch offers over 110+ watchfaces and a few of them are customisable as well.

In terms of features, the smartwatch comes with a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate tracker, skin temperature monitor, sleep tracker and so on. It also comes with 24 sports modes that include, walking, outdoor running, cycling, hiking, football, yoga, basketball, dancing and so on.

Realme Techlife smartwatch also comes with features like weather forecast, music control, photo control, stopwatch, flashlight, timer, alarm and phone finding.

The smartwatch, as claimed by the company, can offer up to 12 days of battery life. This Realme Techlife watch also comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is 34gm in weight.