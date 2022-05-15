comscore Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 to launch in India on May 18: Check details
Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 with a 12-day battery life to debut in India on May 18

Scheduled to launch on May 18, Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is confirmed to come in a Lake Blue and Magic Grey colour variant.

Realme has announced that it will launch its Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 on May 18. This smartwatch will debut under the company’s Techlife brand. Am official microsite reveals that Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 will come with a 1.69-inch HD colour display, a 12-days battery life and a skin temperature monitor. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to launch in India on May 18

This rectangle-shaped smartwatch is confirmed to debut on May 18 at 12.30 pm. It will be available in two colour options. Interested customers have an option to get notified every time there is an update by tapping on the “Notify Me” option on the microsite. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G India launch date, price & colors revealed

Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 expected features

Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 will feature a 1.69-inch HD colour rectangle-shaped display. It also comes with a physical button on the right edge. The upcoming smartwatch will come with a metallic finish. Also Read - Realme CEO Madhav Sheth says 5G phones under 10K aren’t coming in 2022

In terms of battery, the smartwatch will offer up to 12 hours of battery life. It will come with features like a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, and skin temperature monitor. Additionally, it will also offer features like reminders, calendar, and weather updates. A report by MySmartPrice reveals that the Realme Techlife smartwatch will come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The microsite further confirms that the smartwatch will be available in Lake Blue and Magic Grey colour variants.

For the unversed, the smartwatch is the successor of the Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch, which was launched in India at Rs 2,499 back in March. The highlights of Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch include up to 12-day battery life, 24 sports modes, including dancing, riding, running and more and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2022 11:02 AM IST

