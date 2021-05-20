Realme Watch 2 Pro launches with 1.7-inch display, 90 sports modes

Realme has launched the Realme Watch 2 Pro in Malaysia with a couple of upgrades over the outgoing model. The watch is available in Malaysia for a price of 299 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately Rs 5,200) and comes in two colour variants, namely Space grey and Metallic Silver. The Watch is expected to replace the old Realme Watch S that launched in several markets. Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

Compared to the older model, Realme has gone for a modern square dial design with one of the largest displays in that category. You get a 1.7-inch display with touchscreen input. You can also choose from different strap colours on the watch. Realme is yet to announce any plans for launching this in other markets but you can expect the company to launch it in India later this year. Also Read - Realme could be working on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 phone to compete with Mi 11X

Realme Watch 2 Pro features

As stated earlier, the Realme Watch 2 Pro gets a large 1.7-inch LCD display with a 320 x 285 pixels. Realme says it can achieve a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The watch also carries an IP68 water resistance rating and has a single power key that also acts as the menu key. It relies on a 390mAh battery that Realme says can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. Also Read - Realme X7 Max teased for India with same Realme GT Neo design

The watch also gets certain upgrades in the fitness tracking section. The headlining 90 sports mod tracking is there but will be available with a future software update. The Watch 2 Pro also gets an optical heart rate sensor, and blood oxygen saturation monitoring function, along with the usual step and calorie trackers.

The watch also gets dual-GPS location tracking help with more accurate data logs. This falls in line with various sub-Rs 7,000 watches these days offering GPS connectivity. Similar to the outgoing model, the Realme Watch 2 Pro relies on the Realme Link app to let users alter settings and monitor all the health data.

Realme also launched the Pocket Bluetooth Speaker, the Buds Wireless 2, and the Buds Wireless 2 Neo.

The launch comes on the heels of Redmi’s first smartwatch offering in India. Called the Redmi Watch, it starts at Rs 3,999 and is essentially offering the Mi Smart Band 5 features in a watch-shaped body with a large 1.4-inch display.