As expected, Realme has added new AIoT products in India and they are five in number. This includes the Realme Watch 2 Pro, the Realme Watch 2, the Buds Wireless 2, the Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and the Buds Q2 Neo. Too much in one go! Also Read - Realme Watch 2 Pro India launch date revealed

All these new Realme wearables fall under Rs 5,000, thus, becoming interesting budget offerings. Here’s a look at what the company announced today. Also Read - Realme Watch 2 Pro officially teased to launch in India soon: What to expect?

Realme Watch 2 Pro price, features

The Realme Watch 2 Pro, which was previously launched in Malaysia and other markets, comes with a 1.75-inch Large Colour display with a screen resolution of 320 x 385 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It comes with a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, and dual-GPS support. Also Read - Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro budget smartwatch with IP68 water resistance launched

The new smartwatch gets over 100 watch faces, 90 sports modes, IP68 water and dust resistance, and the ability to get several app notifications. There’s a 390mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days, water intake reminder, meditation, sedentary reminder, and more.

The Watch 2 Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 and comes in Space Grey and Metallic Silver colours. It will go on its first on July 26 via Amazon India, Realme.in, and more mainline channels.

Realme Watch 2 price, features

The Watch 2 is a slightly toned-down variant of the Watch 2 Pro. It comes with a smaller 1.4-inch Colour screen with a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. It comes also comes with a smaller 315mAh battery that can go on for 12 days on a single charge.

Other features are identical. It gets 100+ watch faces, IP68 water resistance, a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, 90 sports modes, and more. The watch is available in a single Black colour.

The Watch 2 is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be available to buy on July 26 via Flipkart and the company’s site. As an early bird offer, it will be priced at Rs 2,999.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 price, features

This is the new wireless neckband that comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. There’s support for ANC of up to 25dB, for which there is an R2 chip. The earphones also come with Elevoc’s Vocplus AI Call Noise Cancellation for clearer calls.

The pair comes with a 13.66mm bass boost driver, Sony LDAC hi-res audio, and has collaborated with The Chainsmokers for enhanced Bass Boost+ performance. It also comes with 88ms super-low latency, a Transparent mode, and more. The earphones are claimed to have a 22-hour playback and with the help of Dart Charge, it can get a 12-hour playback in just 10 mins.

The Buds Wireless 2 is priced at 2,299 and will be available via Flipkart and Realme.in on July 26 in Bass Yellow and Bass Grey colours. The early bird price is Rs 1,999.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo price, features

The Buds Wireless 2 Neo is another budget neckband that comes with Bass Boost+ for enhanced bass output. Instead of ANC, it comes with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) to filter out noise during calls.

There are a number of features such as 88ms super-low latency, magnetic instant connect, quick switch between devices, and more. It comes with a battery life of 17 hours and can provide a playback time of 120 minutes in just 10 minutes.

The Buds Wireless 2 Neo is priced at Rs 1,499 (Rs 1,399 as an introductory offer) and will be up for grabs via Amazon India and the company’s website as part of its first sale on July 26. It will be soon available to buy via offline stores.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo price, features

Lastly, we have the Realme Buds Q2 Neo. This is a budget TWS audio product that comes with up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

It comes with a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver, 88ms super-low latency gaming mode, and also supports ENC. There’s support for touch controls, instant connection via Bluetooth, IPX4 water resistance, and more. The earbuds come in Black and Blue colours.

The Buds Q2 Neo is priced at Rs 1,599 (Rs 1,299 as part of the first sale) and will go on its first sale on July 29 via realme.com & Flipkart, and soon via mainline channels.