Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro budget smartwatch with IP68 water resistance launched

Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro with IP68 water resistance, coloured display, 100+ watch faces launched globally at a starting price of Euro 54.99 (roughly Rs 4,889).

Realme Watch 2 Pro price in India

Realme GT 5G, the flagship smartphone from Realme made its global debut on Tuesday. While the smartphone was the centrepiece at Realme’s global event, the handset maker also unveiled a few other products including the new Realme Watch 2, and Realme Watch 2 Pro. The Realme Watch 2 series price starts at Euro 54.99 (roughly Rs 4,889). Also Read - Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies 

Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro price, sale

Realme Watch 2, the standard model from the new Realme Watch series has been launched at Euro 54.99 (roughly Rs 4,889), while the ‘smarter’ Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at Euro 74.99 (roughly Rs 6,889). Both the wearables will go on sale via realme.com and the leading e-retail platform Amazon from June 16. Also Read - Realme X9 appears on the company's site, launch in India expected soon

Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro specs, features

Both Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro looks identical to the previous Realme wearable, except the Realme Watch 2 Pro now comes with a bigger form factor. Speaking of which, the Realme Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch colour display with 320 × 385-pixel resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch has SpO2 and a real-time heart rate monitor. In addition, you get 90 sports modes like strength training, hockey, table tennis, badminton, yoga, cricket, skiing, cross-fit, among others. Also Read - Realme Book, Realme Pad to launch on June 15 alongside Realme GT: Report

Realme has included over 100 watch faces in the new Realme Watch 2 Pro. There are live watch faces and Master Edition watch faces as well which is designed by South Korean young artist Grafflex. The Realme Watch 2 Pro is IP68 rated water and dust resistance. Other features include- dual-satellite GPS, sedentary reminders, app notifications, call notification, weather etc. The watch packs a 390mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 14-days backup.

As for the base Realme Watch 2 model, the wearable features a slightly small 1.4-inch colour display. It carries similar aspects to that of the Realme Watch 2 Pro with Blood Oxygen and Heart Rate monitor, 90 sport modes, and more than 100 customisable watch faces. The smart wearable is IP68 water-resistant and comes with smart AIoT control. Other features include- weather forecast, hydration reminder, music and camera control, among others. The watch equips a 315mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 12-days of battery life.

The new Realme Watch 2 Pro will be available in Black and Light Grey colour option, while Realme Watch 2 will come only in a single Black colour variant.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2021 8:59 AM IST

