Wearables Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, and Buds Wireless 2S launched: Price in India

Realme Watch 3 is the latest Bluetooth-calling smartwatch, while the Buds Air 3 Neo is the ENC-enabled earbuds from the company.

By Shubham Verma

Realme Watch 3 and Buds Air 3 Neo have been launched.

Realme Tuesday launched a slew of AIoT products in India. While the spotlight is on the Realme Pad X, the company’s first 5G tablet, there are other products that arrived, namely, the Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, and Buds Wireless 2S. The Realme Watch 3 is an upgrade over the Watch 2, while the Buds Air 3 Neo comes as a successor to the Buds Air 2 Neo. The Realme Buds Wireless 2S is a slightly toned-down version of the Buds Wireless 2. The new products come under Realme’s TechLife Ecosystem and will go on sale as early as later this month.

The new products arrived as a part of Realme’s push into the non-mobile category, which recently saw the arrival of new entrants. As a result, customers now have more options at different price points. “It [Realme] has always aimed to provide Indian consumers with the finest tech-lifestyle experience possible, and introducing a diversified and comprehensive variety of AIOT products underscores that commitment,” said Madhav Sheth, chief executive of Realme India, vice president of Realme, and president of Realme International Business Group.

Realme Watch 3 specifications and price

The Realme Watch 3 is an upgrade over the last-generation smartwatch, sporting a 1.8-inch “horizon-curved” display and a larger battery. The Watch 3 comes with a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep monitor. But the best feature that customers will appreciate is support for Bluetooth calling. Realme claims the Watch 3 uses an AI noise cancellation algorithm for clear audio during calls — something that otherwise is a pain point on smartwatches. The Realme Watch 3 uses a vacuum-plated reflective metallic frame on the casing, giving it durability. It supports over 110 sports modes, such as outdoor running, elliptical, and yoga among others. There is a 340mAh battery that can last up to a week, the company claims.

The Realme Watch 3 costs Rs 3,499, but it will be available at an offer price of Rs 2,999 initially. The time till which the offer price remains valid is, however, not clear. The first sale begins August 2 at 12 noon on Flipkart, Realme’s online store, and select physical stores.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo specifications and price

The new Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is the company’s new entrant to the budget earbuds segment. The design is very similar to that of the Dizo Buds Z Pro, and the earbuds come in blue and white colours. The Buds Air 3 Neo is the company’s first entry-level earbuds to support Dolby Atmos, which you can use with apps such as Apple Music. The earbuds do not support active noise cancellation, but you get environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that will help you subdue noises while on calls.

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo costs Rs 1,999, but you pay only Rs 1,699 during the initial sale days. The first sale begins on July 27 at 12 noon on Flipkart, Realme’s online store, and mainline channels.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S specifications and price

Among the many AIoT devices launched today, the Realme Buds Wireless 2S is the least expensive. It is a neckband that is a toned-down version of the Buds Wireless 2. The neckband comes with ENC, so calling should be a good experience. The company claims the neckband can deliver 24 hours of playback time on a single charge along with support for quick charging. A 20-minute charge can provide you with 7 hours of listening.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2S costs Rs 1,499 but the introductory offer is Rs 1,299. The first sale is on July 26 at 12 noon on Flipkart, Amazon, Realme’s online store, and physical stores.