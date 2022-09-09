comscore Realme Watch 3 Pro first sale today: Top five features to check out
Realme Watch 3 Pro first sale today: Top five features to check out

The latest Realme Watch 3 Pro smartwatch is also one of the few Bluetooth-calling smartwatches and comes with a multi-system standalone GPS.

realmwatch3pro

Realme Watch 3 Pro, the company’s latest smartwatch to feature the biggest display, will go on the first sale today. The latest Realme smartwatch is also one of the few Bluetooth-calling smartwatches and comes with a multi-system standalone GPS. While those are the selling points of Realme’s new smartwatch, there are several other features that are worth considering if you are looking for an affordable smartwatch. Also Read - Realme Watch 3 Pro, Buds Air 3S launched: Price in India, specifications

Before I tell you about the five features of the Realme Watch 3 Pro, let us get the price and specifications out of our way. Also Read - Realme Watch 3 Pro with AMOLED display to launch next month

Realme Watch 3 Pro price in India

The Realme Watch 3 Pro costs Rs 4,999, making it one of the most affordable smartwatches on the market. The smartwatch comes in Black and Grey colours. The sale begins at 12 pm on the Realme website and Flipkart. If you buy the smartwatch from the Realme website, you will get a discount of Rs 500. Also Read - Redmi Watch Review: One of the best budget smartwatches out there

Realme Watch 3 Pro specifications

The Realme Watch 3 Pro comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED HD curved display with thin bezels. The company claims the new Watch 3 Pro has the “segment’s first multi-system standalone GPS and Cywee’s professional GPS positioning algorithm” that records accurate body movements. This GPS system lasts over 20 hours even in continuous use.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro comes with support for Bluetooth calling, eliminating the need to use the phone for taking calls. The watch lets you access over 110 sports modes and supports features such as real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, stress level measurement, and sleep tracking. The new smartwatch has a 345mAh battery that the company says lasts 10 days on a single charge.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 9:56 AM IST
