Realme Watch 3 Pro with AMOLED display to launch next month

Realme is adding a new smartwatch to its lineup next month. The company has announced it will launch the Realme Watch 3 Pro on September 6 in India. There is a microsite on the Realme India website that confirms the upcoming smartwatch will use an AMOLED display. Realme’s upcoming smartwatch will have a big screen, but that is all we know from the official source. Some of the remaining specifications are rumoured.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro will be a successor to the Realme Watch 3, which the company launched recently. Since it is a Pro version, you can expect it to come with bumped-up hardware. From what Realme has teased on the website and on Twitter, the screen of the Realme Watch 3 Pro is going to be bigger than the one of the Realme Watch 3. That also means the Realme Watch 3 Pro will be costlier. The Realme Watch 3 arrived at a price of Rs 2,999.

A 91Mobiles report suggests it will be a 1.78-inch display with a 368×448 pixels resolution. It said the screen will support a brightness of 500 nits. The Realme Watch 3 Pro, according to the report, will come with a square dial and silicone straps in different colours. Moreover, the teaser on the company website hints at an in-built GPS in the smartwatch.

Realme will launch the next smartwatch with the TechLife branding, as well. Some of the company’s recent AIoT products have used that branding to stand slightly different from the phone portfolio.

Talking about the Realme Watch 3, the latest smartwatch from the company comes with a 1.8-inch LCD with a resolution of 240×286 pixels. In terms of features, you get real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, over 110 sports modes, automatic workout detection, and IP68 water and dust resistance. The smartwatch also comes with a 340mAh battery that the company claims lasts about seven days. It is also a Bluetooth calling smartwatch, and that is a feature that the upcoming Realme Watch 3 Pro may come with.