Realme Watch 3 to go on sale today, but is it worth buying?

Realme Watch 3, the latest smartwatch from the company, will go on sale today. This is one of the few smartwatches that let you take calls. The Realme Watch 3 supports Bluetooth calling, so when you receive a call on your phone, it will show on the smartwatch. Realme has still not opted for more advanced software on the smartwatch, such as Wear OS. But it could be a good thing considering the watch's price, as well as the fact that Google's software for smartwatches is not entirely devoid of its issues.

Anyway, the Realme Watch 3 is a good option for anyone looking to spend around Rs 3,000. I have been using the Realme Watch 3 for some time, and I think it is a bang for your buck. The Watch 3 comes with a display bigger than that on the Realme Watch 2. The smartwatch can handle tracking of your vitals, such as heart rate and sleep, better, thanks to the new processor. While Bluetooth calling is the biggest attraction, the smartwatch also brings a plethora of sports modes, so there is something for everyone. I liked the design of the straps, and to point out they are comfortable to wear.

Realme Watch 3 price

The Realme Watch 3 will be available at a price of Rs 2,999 at the sale that begins at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and mainline channels. That, however, is an introductory price. Realme will reverse the price to Rs 3,499, the original price, later. When? That's not clear though.

Realme Watch 3 specifications

The Realme Watch 3 comes with a 1.8-inch “horizon-curved” display and a larger battery. For health, the Watch 3 features a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep monitor. Considering the watch supports Bluetooth calling, Realme claims the Watch 3 uses an AI noise cancellation algorithm for clear audio during calls. The Realme Watch 3 uses a vacuum-plated reflective metallic frame on the casing, giving it durability. It supports over 110 sports modes, such as outdoor running, elliptical, and yoga among others. There is a 340mAh battery that can last up to a week, according to the company.