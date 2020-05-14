comscore Realme Watch India launch official teaser out, coming soon
Realme Watch India launch official teaser out, coming soon

The upcoming device is likely to run on Wears OS and will compete with brands like Xiaomi and Asus.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 12:07 PM IST
Realme is all set to unveil its smartwatch in the coming days. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has teased visual of the upcoming Realme Watch in this tweet, where it says, “Realme Watch, See You Soon” which is a clear indication the product will be launching very soon. Also Read - Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

The Realme Watch will compete against a host of smart wearables in the market that are running WearOS. It’s interesting that Realme has opted to go with Google’s wearable software for its first smartwatch. But using this platform implies the upcoming device from Realme will support Google Play Store offering host of Android apps. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Few weeks back CEO Madhav Sheth was seen sporting the smartwatch on an episode of #AskMadhav. It was easy to point out the smartwatch carries a rectangular body like the Apple Watch or even the Mi Watch, which is yet to launch in India.

The company has already launched its fitness band in the country, which rival Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 as well as others from brands like Lenovo and GoQi.

Few days back, Realme launched its latest smartphone lineup, the Realme Narzo 10 series in the Indian market.Realme Narzo 10 features 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the 10A comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Narzo 10 with 4+128GB is priced at Rs 11,999, and the 10A with 3+64GB is priced at Rs. 8,499. Both the devices will be available on realme.com and Flipkart

In addition to the Realme smartwatch, the company’s CEO had also confirmed that the brand is working on Realme Bluetooth Speakers along with the Realme smart TV. It’s clear that after months of no activity, the Indian tech industry, especially the mobile segment is now ready to unleash a slew of products in the coming weeks. This includes OnePlus with its 8 series, and Oppo will be launching its Find X2 series in the country very soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 12:07 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update
Alienware Aurora R11, Area-51m, and more announced

Alienware Aurora R11, Area-51m, and more announced

OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun accidentally caught using an iPhone

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets May 2020 security patch update

OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

