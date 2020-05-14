Realme Watch India launch official teaser out, coming soon

Realme is all set to unveil its smartwatch in the coming days. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has teased visual of the upcoming Realme Watch in this tweet, where it says, “Realme Watch, See You Soon” which is a clear indication the product will be launching very soon. Also Read - Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

The Realme Watch will compete against a host of smart wearables in the market that are running WearOS. It's interesting that Realme has opted to go with Google's wearable software for its first smartwatch. But using this platform implies the upcoming device from Realme will support Google Play Store offering host of Android apps.

RT to show your excitement. pic.twitter.com/3Ny6EEDMi4 — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) May 14, 2020

Few weeks back CEO Madhav Sheth was seen sporting the smartwatch on an episode of #AskMadhav. It was easy to point out the smartwatch carries a rectangular body like the Apple Watch or even the Mi Watch, which is yet to launch in India.

The company has already launched its fitness band in the country, which rival Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 as well as others from brands like Lenovo and GoQi.

Few days back, Realme launched its latest smartphone lineup, the Realme Narzo 10 series in the Indian market. Realme Narzo 10 features 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the 10A comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Narzo 10 with 4+128GB is priced at Rs 11,999, and the 10A with 3+64GB is priced at Rs. 8,499. Both the devices will be available on realme.com and Flipkart

In addition to the Realme smartwatch, the company’s CEO had also confirmed that the brand is working on Realme Bluetooth Speakers along with the Realme smart TV. It’s clear that after months of no activity, the Indian tech industry, especially the mobile segment is now ready to unleash a slew of products in the coming weeks. This includes OnePlus with its 8 series, and Oppo will be launching its Find X2 series in the country very soon.