Realme Watch launched in India for Rs 3,999

Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently launched the Realme Watch, its second wearable, and the first smartwatch, along with a bunch of new products. The watch sports a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3. The device is a basic fitness wearable and not a full-fledged smartwatch. Instead of a rotating crown, the watch features a button on the right side. There are also sizeable bezels on the Realme Watch. It supports 12 watchfaces at launch but will soon be updated with a lot more.

Realme will be selling the watch in four colors, including blue, red, green, and black. The wearable will also support 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. Further, the Realme Watch will offer 14 sports modes. These include football, fitness, basketball, tennis, aerobic, and spinning. One will also be able to set alarm and reminders for drinking water. It even supports idle alerts and weather updates. The wearable will offer data on step count, heart rate, calorie count, and the usual date and time. There is also support for Music control and camera control that will let you remotely control your music playback and take pictures straight from your watch.

Users will also get notifications on the watch for various social media apps, along with call and message notifications. The watch will also be able to accept as well as reject incoming calls. Do note that the wearable is compatible with the Realme Link app, which is currently only available for Android users. Realme revealed during the launch of the Realme Band that the Realme Link app will be a one-stop connectivity app for all its wearables in the future.

Realme Watch: Pricing and availability

The Realme Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 in India. It is available on the Flipkart and Realme website. You can purchase the watch starting June 5, with the first sale going live at 12 noon. The watch will be available with the default black strap. Users can then choose the bands of their color choice as separate purchases.