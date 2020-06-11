comscore Realme Watch next flash sale on June 16 at 12PM: Check offers, price
News

Realme Watch next flash sale on June 16 at 12PM: Check offers, price in India and more

Wearables

Realme has already conducted two flash sales for the Realme Watch, and the third one now is scheduled for next week on June 16.

  • Published: June 11, 2020 2:11 PM IST
Realme Watch 4

Realme’s first smartwatch in India, the Realme Watch, was launched late last month at Rs 3,999. The wearable is an affordable option for people looking to purchase a smartwatch under Rs 4,000. It is a direct competition to the likes of Huami Amazfit Bip series and the Noise smartwatches available around same price bracket. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A की Flipkart पर सेल कल, 4 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले फोन को Rs 709 EMI में खरीदें

The company has already conducted two flash sales for the Realme Watch, and the third one now is scheduled for next week on June 16. The consumers will once again need to head over to Realme.com and Flipkart to purchase the smartwatch. It will be available on coming Tuesday on June 16 on both platforms at 12:00PM (12 noon). Also Read - Realme Band gets new update; brings music controls, stopwatch and more

Realme Watch: Features and specifications

The Realme Watch features a 2.5D curved glass and is loaded with multiple sports modes, an intelligent activity tracker, and many watch faces. The watch is also available with four different strap colors. These are green, black, blue, and red. However, note that the watch body remains black in color for all variants. Also Read - Unlock 1 में खरीदें 10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये 5 स्मार्टफोन: Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung हैं ऑप्शन

The Realme Watch sports a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3. The device is a basic fitness wearable and not a full-fledged smartwatch. Instead of a rotating crown, the watch features a button on the right side. There are also sizeable bezels on the wearable. It supports 12 watch faces at launch but will soon be updated with a lot more.

One will also be able to set alarm and reminders for drinking water. It even supports idle alerts and weather updates. The wearable will offer data on step count, heart rate, calorie count, and the usual date and time. There is also support for music control and camera control that will let you remotely control your music playback and take pictures straight from your watch.

Video: Realme Watch Review

The wearable also supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. Further, the Realme Watch will offer 14 sports modes. These include football, fitness, basketball, tennis, aerobic, spinning and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 11, 2020 2:11 PM IST

