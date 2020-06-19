comscore Realme Watch next flash sale on June 23: Here are offers, price in India
News

Realme Watch next flash sale on June 23: Here are offers, price in India and more

Wearables

The company has already conducted multiple flash sales for the Realme Watch, and the next one will take place on June 23 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

  • Published: June 19, 2020 3:12 PM IST
Realme Watch Review (10)

Realme will once again bring its Realme Watch on sale for consumers on Flipkart and Realme.com on June 23. This is company’s first ever smartwatch which has been priced at Rs 3,999. The wearable is an affordable option for people looking to purchase a Smartwatch under Rs 4,000. It is a direct competition to the likes of Huami Amazfit Bip series and the Noise smartwatches available around same price bracket. Also Read - Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

The company has already conducted multiple flash sales for the Realme Watch, and this would be another one on the June 23 at 12:00PM (12 noon). T=You can read our full review of the Realme Watch, in case you are looking to buy it in the next sale. Also, here’s everything else you need to know about it. Also Read - Micromax 3 नए स्मार्टफोन करेगा लॉन्च, Xiaomi, realme, Vivo को MadeByIndian के तहत देगा टक्कर

Realme Watch: Features and specifications

The Realme Watch features a 2.5D curved glass and is loaded with multiple sports modes, an intelligent activity tracker, and many watch faces. The watch is also available with four different strap colors. These are green, black, blue, and red. However, note that the watch body remains black in color for all variants. Also Read - Realme Smart TV full-HD 43-inch Review: Falls short on expectations

It sports a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3. The device is a basic fitness wearable and not a full-fledged smartwatch. Instead of a rotating crown, the watch features a button on the right side. There are also sizeable bezels on the wearable. It supports 12 watch faces at launch but will soon be updated with a lot more.

One will also be able to set alarm and reminders for drinking water. It even supports idle alerts and weather updates. The wearable will offer data on step count, heart rate, calorie count, and the usual date and time. There is also support for music control and camera control that will let you remotely control your music playback and take pictures straight from your watch.

Video: Realme Watch Review

The wearable also supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. Further, the Realme Watch will offer 14 sports modes. These include football, fitness, basketball, tennis, aerobic, spinning and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 19, 2020 3:12 PM IST

Best Sellers