Realme Watch next sale on June 9: Check price in India, offers and more

Wearables

Realme Watch sports a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3.

  • Updated: June 7, 2020 8:00 AM IST
Realme’s first smartwatch in India, the Realme Watch, was launched late last month at Rs 3,999. The wearable is an affordable option for people looking to purchase a Smartwatch under Rs 4,000. It is a direct competition to the likes of Huami Amazfit Bip series and the Noise smartwatches available around same price bracket. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush 'Pro' launch teased for India

The company has already conducted one flash sale for the Realme Watch last week. Now, consumers can once again purchase it on coming Tuesday on June 9 via Flipkart and the Realme website. It will go on sale on both platforms at 12:00PM (12 noon). Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with smart voice control remote teased officially by company

Realme Watch: Features and specifications

The Realme Watch features a 2.5D curved glass and is loaded with multiple sports modes, an intelligent activity tracker, and many watch faces. The watch will also be made available with four different strap colors. These are green, black, blue, and red. However, note that the watch body remains black in color for all variants. Also Read - Realme Smart TVs launched in India for starting Rs 12,999: Everything you need to know

The Realme Watch sports a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3. The device is a basic fitness wearable and not a full-fledged smartwatch. Instead of a rotating crown, the watch features a button on the right side. There are also sizeable bezels on the wearable. It supports 12 watch faces at launch but will soon be updated with a lot more.

One will also be able to set alarm and reminders for drinking water. It even supports idle alerts and weather updates. The wearable will offer data on step count, heart rate, calorie count, and the usual date and time. There is also support for music control and camera control that will let you remotely control your music playback and take pictures straight from your watch.

The wearable also supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. Further, the Realme Watch will offer 14 sports modes. These include football, fitness, basketball, tennis, aerobic, spinning and more.

