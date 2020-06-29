comscore Realme Watch now available on open sale: Check details, price in India
The company conducted multiple flash sales for the Realme Watch within this month, but now you can buy it through open sale on Flipkart and Realme.com.

  • Published: June 29, 2020 11:44 AM IST
Realme has now started selling its Realme Watch on open sale for consumers on Flipkart and Realme.com. This is company’s first ever smartwatch which was launched last month in India. The affordable wearable comes at Rs 3,999. It is a direct competition to the likes of Huami Amazfit Bip series and the Noise smartwatches available around same price bracket. Also Read - Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom first sale in India on 30 June

The company conducted multiple flash sales for the Realme Watch within this month, but now you can buy it through open sale on Flipkart and Realme.com. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartwatch, in case you are looking to buy it. Also, you can read our full review here. Also Read - Realme Smart TV full-HD 43-inch Review: Falls short on expectations

Realme Watch: Features and specifications

The Realme Watch features a 2.5D curved glass and is loaded with multiple sports modes, an intelligent activity tracker, and many watch faces. The watch is also available with four different strap colors. These are green, black, blue, and red. However, note that the watch body remains black in color for all variants. Also Read - Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

The Realme Watch sports a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3. The device is a basic fitness wearable and not a full-fledged smartwatch. Instead of a rotating crown, the watch features a button on the right side. There are also sizeable bezels on the wearable. It supports 12 watch faces at launch but will soon be updated with a lot more.

One will also be able to set alarm and reminders for drinking water. It even supports idle alerts and weather updates. The wearable will offer data on step count, heart rate, calorie count, and the usual date and time. There is also support for music control and camera control that will let you remotely control your music playback and take pictures straight from your watch.

Video: Realme Watch Review

The wearable also supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. Further, the Realme Watch will offer 14 sports modes. These include football, fitness, basketball, tennis, aerobic, spinning and more.

  Published Date: June 29, 2020 11:44 AM IST

