Realme Watch S set for global debut on November 2

News

Realme will bring the new smartwatch with a circular design and a slew of fitness-centric sensors.

  Published: October 25, 2020 2:13 PM IST
Realme is going to launch the new variant of its smartwatch in the market very soon. The company’s Realme Watch S is teased to launch on November 2 and it will make its global debut in Pakistan. The brand had already talked about coming up with new smartwatches in Q4 this year. And this timeline fits with its promise. Realme has rolled out teaser for Watch S launch in the country, where we can also see the design of the wearable. In addition to this, the image also gives us a fair idea about its features. Also Read - Realme 7i review: For the sake of newness

As you can see in the teaser image that was shared on Twitter, it has a circular display that is the traditional watch form factor. It will come with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen and, heart rate and SpO2 monitor system. Going by its premium look, we expect the Watch S to pack an OLED display. And it promises 15 days of battery life. Having said that, we still don’t know whether the smartwatch will be powered by Google’s WearOS or Realme’s own iteration like was the case with the Realme Watch.

The smartwatch will also be able to control your music playback via the phone. It is unlikely that the watch will feature music-playing capabilities of its own. It remains to be seen if Realme brings the smartwatch to India, where the Realme Watch is one of the best smartwatches in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment.

Realme Watch S Pro passes FCC certification in US

Realme is launching a new wearable in the US called the Realme Watch S Pro. The new product is reportedly approved for use by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The new wearable has a circular AMOLED display panel and a large 420mAh battery. The FCC certification also suggested that the smartwatch has a resolution of 454×454 pixels and will measure 1.39-inch. The capabilities of Watch S Pro includes ‘Dynamic’ Heart Rate monitor, sleep tracking, calorie intake tracking, and medication tracking. The smartwatch will also be able to control your music playback via the phone.

  Published Date: October 25, 2020 2:13 PM IST

Best Sellers