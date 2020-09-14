Realme Watch S Pro could launch soon with circular dial

Chinese tech brand Realme is launching a new wearable in the US called the Realme Watch S Pro. The new product is reportedly approved for use by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Unlike the Realme Watch. The new wearable has a circular AMOLED display panel and a large 420mAh battery. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications, offers and more

The Realme Watch S Pro FCC certification also revealed that the watch has a resolution of 454×454 pixels and will measure 1.39-inches across. We still don’t know whether the watch will be powered by Google’s WearOS or Realme’s own iteration like was the case with the Realme Watch. However, we do know some of the new Realme Watch S Pro’s capabilities. Also Read - Realme C12 Review: A welcome refresh

These include a ‘Dynamic’ Heart Rate monitor, sleep tracking, calorie intake tracking, and medication tracking. The watch will also be able to control your music playback via the phone. It is unlikely that the watch will feature music-playing capabilities of its own. Also Read - Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

Interestingly, the Realme Watch S Pro FCC listings also reveal that the product carries a CE mark, suggesting an upcoming launch in Europe as well. It remains to be seen if Realme brings the watch to India, where the Realme Watch is one of the best smartwatches in the below Rs 5,000 segment.

Realme 7i launching soon in India

In other news, Realme is gearing up for the launch of two new smartphones under the Realme 7 series in Indonesia on September 17, which is planned to be held online. The Realme 7i is the highlight compared to the standard model as it is a brand new smartphone that hasn’t been released in any country.

Awaiting its debut, the Realme 7i leaks started appearing online. Previously, Indonesia’s e-commerce website, Lazada, had published a page with several images that revealed the overall design of the 7i. Now, we have new information about this smartphone thanks to its appearance on Geekbench. Leaked details include a 6.5-inch screen, HD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a 90Hz refresh rate.