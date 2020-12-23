Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro starts at 4,999 in India

Relame launched two new smartwatches in India including the Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro. Both smartwatches come with a circular dial design and offer features such as heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring. The Watch S Pro is launched at a price of Rs 9,999 while the Watch S will be available for purchase for a price tag of Rs 4,999. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launch today: How to watch live stream and more

The top-end Watch S Pro comes just in black. The silicon strap of the watch will be available in four colour options including black, blue, orange, and green. The company has also introduced vegan leather strap options in brown, black, blue, and green colours. This smartwatch will go on sale for the first time on December 29 at 12pm and will available through Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss today

The budget Watch S model has been launched at a price of Rs 4,999. It comes in blue, black, orange, green silicone strap colour options and there’s also vegan leather strap options in brown, black, blue, and green. This smartwatch will go on sale for the first time on December 28 at 12pm on Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores. Consumers will be able to purchase the additional silicone straps at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps are priced at Rs 999. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro key specifications leaked ahead of launch

Additionally, Realme has also launched the Realme Watch S Master Edition, designed by Grafflex, at a price tag of Rs 5,999. This model will be available through Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S top features

The Realme Watch S Pro comes packed with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display protected with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The company has promised to bring advanced Always-On display via an OTA update in the days to come. The watch comes with over 100 watch faces available through the Realme Link app. The Realme Watch is powered by an ARM Cortex M4 processor and supports up to 15 kinds of sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, outdoor cycling, and many more. It also includes 5ATM water resistance support.

The watch also supports heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level monitor. There are also options such as step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing. It comes packed with a 420mAh battery, Realme claims the watch can last up to two weeks with the heart rate monitoring on a single charge.

The Realme Watch S packs a 1.3-inch circular display also protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The watch supports 16 sport modes including Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, among others. It is backed by a 390mAh battery that Realme claims lasts up to 15 days on a single charge. There are more than 100 watch faces as well. The watch also includes a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring.