Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Back in November, Realme announced the Realme Watch S as an affordable watch that apes the expensive smartwatches. At Rs 4,999, it still offers good value for someone seeking a stylish watch. Realme has now added a silver colour variant to the portfolio alongside the single black colour variant. Also Read - Realme 9 spotted on official Realme India website, launch likely in next few months

The Realme Watch S Silver colour variant costs the same as the regular one, i.e., Rs 4,999. You will be able to buy it starting June 7 on Realme’s website and Flipkart. The basic feature set remains unchanged, except for the new colour straps and the watch housing. Realme continues to sell the black version as well. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G goes on sale in India today at 12PM on Flipkart: Should you buy?

Realme Watch S gets a new colour

The Realme Watch S Silver version gets a white silicon strap along with silver accents for the watch body. Rest of the features remain unchanged. Hence, you still get the same 1.3-inch round touchscreen LCD display with Gorilla Glass protection. It still has the same IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Also Read - Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

The Watch S continues to be powered by a 390mAh battery that promises up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. There are a couple of fitness tracking functions, including a blood oxygen saturation monitoring system, heart rate monitoring, and a couple of sports tracking modes. It also has the usual set of smart features like showing smartphone notifications, call notifications, timer, etc.

In case you were wondering, the Realme Watch S supports over 100 watch faces, most of which can be downloaded for free from the Realme Link app. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Is the Realme Watch S worth buying now?

At Rs 4,999, the Realme Watch S offers good value compared to its rivals – the Amazfit Bip U Pro and Redmi Watch. Compared to these, the Realme Watch S offers a superior metal construction with a better fit and finish. Additionally, those looking for a familiar watch design will be happy to wear this, despite the bulky design. You can read our review of the Realme Watch S here.