News

Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

Wearables

The Realme Watch features a 2.5D curved glass and is loaded with multiple sports modes, an intelligent activity tracker, and many watch faces.

  • Updated: June 16, 2020 7:47 AM IST
Realme Watch 5

Realme Watch will be up for another flash sale on Flipkart and Realme India website today at 12:00 PM (12 noon). The company’s first smartwatch in India, the Realme Watch, was launched late last month at Rs 3,999. The wearable is an affordable option for people looking to purchase a Smartwatch under Rs 4,000. Also Read - Realme 5 Pro update rolling out with June security patch and several new features

It is a direct competition to the likes of Huami Amazfit Bip series and the Noise smartwatches available around the same price bracket. The company has conducted three flash sales for the Realme Watch so far. Now, this will be the fourth sale after launch. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - 4 बैक कैमरा, 16MP सेल्फी कैमरा, 4GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज वाले Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज, जानें कीमत

Realme Watch: Features and specifications

The Realme Watch features a 2.5D curved glass and is loaded with multiple sports modes, an intelligent activity tracker, and many watch faces. The watch is also available with four different strap colors. These are green, black, blue, and red. However, note that the watch body remains black in color for all variants. Also Read - Realme C11 with model number RMX2185 spotted on certification websites; details

This square smartwatch flaunts a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3. The device is a basic fitness wearable and not a full-fledged smartwatch. Instead of a rotating crown, the watch features a button on the right side. There are also sizeable bezels on the wearable. It supports 12 watch faces at launch but will soon be updated with a lot more.

One will also be able to set alarm and reminders for drinking water. It even supports idle alerts and weather updates. The wearable will offer data on step count, heart rate, calorie count, and the usual date and time. There is also support for music control and camera control that will let you remotely control your music playback and take pictures straight from your watch.

Video: Realme Watch Review

The wearable also supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. Further, the Realme Watch will offer 14 sports modes. These include football, fitness, basketball, tennis, aerobic, spinning and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 16, 2020 7:46 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 16, 2020 7:47 AM IST

