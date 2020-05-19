comscore Realme Watch features, design, colors revealed on official India website
News

Realme Watch specifications, features, design and colors officially revealed on website

Wearables

Realme has published the specifications, features, and other details of the watch on the official Realme India website.

  Published: May 19, 2020 2:23 PM IST
Realme watch

The Realme Watch India launch event is set for May 25. But, ahead of the launch, the company has published the specifications, features, and other details of the smartwatch on the official Realme India website. The dedicated Realme Watch page also reveals the color options and design from all the angles. As per the official poster, the Realme Watch will come with a design similar to the Lenovo Carme smartwatch. The latter was launched in India with a price label of Rs 3,500.

The fitness watch sports a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display. As you can see, the basic fitness watch from the Realme will not feature a crown. The Realme Watch instead offers a button on the right side. One can also notice sizeable bezels. This smartwatch’s design will also remind one of Fitbit watches. Realme will be selling the watch in four colors, including blue, red, green, and black. The wearable will also support 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring.

Watch: NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

As per the company’s official Realme India website, the device will offer 14 sports modes. These include football, fitness, basketball, tennis, aerobic, and spinning. One will also be able to set alarm and reminders for drinking water. It even supports idle alerts and weather updates. The official images also confirm that the wearable will offer data on step count, heart rate, calorie count, and the usual date and time. There is also support for Music control, camera control.

Users will also get social media app, call and message notifications on the smartwatch. The teasers also reveal that watch users will be able to accept and reject incoming calls. At the moment, it is unknown whether the smartwatch will support LTE too. Do note that the wearable is compatible with the Realme Link app, which is currently only available for Android users. The company is expected to reveal the rest of the details, including the availability and price on May 25. But, the Realme Watch is expected to launch in India under Rs 5,000 price segment.

  Published Date: May 19, 2020 2:23 PM IST

