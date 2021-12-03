Tech giant Realme has already unveiled its Watch T1 in China, and now it seems that the company is gearing up to launch this smartwatch in India. Ahead of the official launch, the Realme Watch T1 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The smartwatch was launched in China in October alongside Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s. Also Read - Realme Watch S set for global debut on November 2

Tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the Realme Watch T1 is spotted with a model number RMW2103 in a BIS listing. Earlier, the smartwatch was spotted with a model number RMW2102 before launching in the Chinese market. Based on the BIS listing, it is speculated that Realme is likely to introduce the Watch T1 in the Indian market soon. Also Read - Realme Watch now available on open sale: Check details, price in India and more

Price

The company has not unveiled any official information about the Indian pricing of Realme Watch T1, But to recall, the Realme Watch T1 is priced at CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 8,200) in China and comes in Black, Mint, and Olive Green color options. Also Read - Realme Watch next flash sale on June 23: Here are offers, price in India and more

Realme Watch RMW2103 receives the Indian BIS certification. For reference, Realme Watch T1 has model number RMW2102.#Realme #RealmeWatchT1 pic.twitter.com/ODXrAoCTXf — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 2, 2021

Specifications

Realme Watch T1 sports a 1.3-inch (416×416 pixels) round AMOLED display with 325ppi pixel density and comes with a 50 Hz global refresh rate. It has a stainless steel frame and Corning Gorilla Glass, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS / GLONASS / Galileo, and NFC.

The smartwatch is equipped with 4 GB storage along with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and heart rate blood oxygen sensor. Realme Watch T1, including Watt, provides real-time heart rate monitoring. It has SpO2 monitoring and sleeps analysis.



Realme has given 110 sports modes in Watch T1, including Badminton, Elliptical, Hiking, and Walking. The smartwatch also supports over 50 watch faces. It’s also 5ATM (50 meters) waterproof, which means you can use it while swimming or bathing.

Furthermore, the smartwatch packs a 228mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 7 counts of usage on a single charge. There’s fast magnetic charging support that is claimed to charge 90 percent of the watch’s battery in just 35 minutes.