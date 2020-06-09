comscore Realme Watch to go on sale at 12PM today: Check price in India, offers
Realme Watch to go on sale at 12PM today: Check price in India, offers and more

Realme Watch is a direct competition to the likes of Huami Amazfit series and the Noise smartwatches available around same price bracket.

  Updated: June 9, 2020 7:36 AM IST
RealmeRealme Watch will be up for flash sale on Flipkart and Realme India website today at 12:00 PM (12 noon). The company’s first smartwatch in India, the Realme Watch, was launched late last month at Rs 3,999. The wearable is an affordable option for people looking to purchase a Smartwatch under Rs 4,000. Also Read - Realme Xtra Days sale on Flipkart: Check out deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme X and XT

It is a direct competition to the likes of Huami Amazfit Bip series and the Noise smartwatches available around same price bracket. The company conducted one flash sale for the Realme Watch last week. Now, this will be the second sale after launch. Here’s everything you need to know about the affordable smartwatch. Also Read - Realme Watch Review: क्या 3999 रुपये में अच्छा विकल्प है रियलमी स्मार्टवॉच?

Features and specifications

The Realme Watch features a 2.5D curved glass and is loaded with multiple sports modes, an intelligent activity tracker, and many watch faces. The watch is also available with four different strap colors. These are green, black, blue, and red. However, note that the watch body remains black in color for all variants. Also Read - Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

The Realme Watch sports a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3. The device is a basic fitness wearable and not a full-fledged smartwatch. Instead of a rotating crown, the watch features a button on the right side. There are also sizeable bezels on the wearable. It supports 12 watch faces at launch but will soon be updated with a lot more.

One will also be able to set alarm and reminders for drinking water. It even supports idle alerts and weather updates. The wearable will offer data on step count, heart rate, calorie count, and the usual date and time. There is also support for music control and camera control that will let you remotely control your music playback and take pictures straight from your watch.

The wearable also supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. Further, the Realme Watch will offer 14 sports modes. These include football, fitness, basketball, tennis, aerobic, spinning and more.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 7:35 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 9, 2020 7:36 AM IST

