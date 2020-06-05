comscore Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12 noon for Rs 3,999 | BGR India
Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12 noon for Rs 3,999; check features and specifications

The Realme Watch is also available with four different strap colors. These are green, black, blue, and red.

  • Published: June 5, 2020 8:51 AM IST
Realme’s recently launched Realme Watch will go on sale today at 12 pm noon. The wearable will go on sale on Flipkart and the Realme website. Launched on May 9, the watch is the brand’s second wearable and first smartwatch. Priced at just Rs 3,999, the budget smartwatch is a direct competitor to wearables like the Huami Amazfit Bip series and the Noise smartwatches. Also Read - Realme X3 Series appears on BIS certification; hints at imminent India launch

The Realme Watch features a 2.5D curved glass and is loaded with multiple sports modes, an intelligent activity tracker, and many watch faces. The watch is also available with four different strap colors. These are green, black, blue, and red. However, note that the watch body remains black in color for all variants. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India for Rs 4,999; check features, specifications and more

Flipkart is also offering a few deals for people looking to purchase the Realme Watch in the sale today. There is a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. There is also a 10 percent discount for people who purchase with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. The device also has no-cost EMI plans ranging from 3 months to 12 months for Flipkart Axis Bank customers. Also Read - Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

Realme Watch specifications

The Realme Watch sports a 1.4-inch color touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3. The device is a basic fitness wearable and not a full-fledged smartwatch. Instead of a rotating crown, the watch features a button on the right side. There are also sizeable bezels on the wearable. It supports 12 watch faces at launch but will soon be updated with a lot more.

Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

The wearable will also support 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. Further, the Realme Watch will offer 14 sports modes. These include football, fitness, basketball, tennis, aerobic, and spinning. One will also be able to set alarm and reminders for drinking water. It even supports idle alerts and weather updates. The wearable will offer data on step count, heart rate, calorie count, and the usual date and time. There is also support for music control and camera control that will let you remotely control your music playback and take pictures straight from your watch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: June 5, 2020 8:51 AM IST

