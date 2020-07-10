comscore Realme Watch to soon get 20 new watch faces with an update | BGR India
Realme Watch to soon get 20 new watch faces with an update

The company will soon roll out a new software update for the Realme Watch to add 20 new watch faces.

  Published: July 10, 2020 9:20 PM IST
Recently, the first Realme smartwatch, called Realme Watch, went on sale in India. The device is priced at Rs 3,999. The smartwatch was initially launched with 12 watch faces pre-installed on its operating system. However, the company promised its users that it will soon roll out a new software update for the device that would later include more watch faces. Also Read - Realme Watch now available on open sale: Check details, price in India and more

Now, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has announced that the smartwatch will soon receive a big update, which would add 20 new watch faces to boost up the offering. He also announced a competition where users are asked to come up with a special and good name for these watch faces (only 6 out of 20). And the most sensible participants will receive a brand new Realme Buds Q TWS headphones as a gift. Also Read - Realme Watch next flash sale on June 23: Here are offers, price in India and more

The competition was held until July 9, and the results will be announced after the vote, which will be held from July 10 to July 14. After this competition results, the company will soon roll out the update for all Realme Watch users after. We do not know the appearance of all the new watch faces yet. However, the six of them have been showcased in the representation image, but they are not named yet. Also Read - Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

Realme Watch features, specifications

The Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch square-shaped screen with a 320 x 320 pixel resolution. The pixel density is 323 pixels per inch. On the right side of the device is a physical control button. Realme Watch can monitor your heart rate 24/7, as well as measure your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

Also Read

Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

The smartwatch can also determine 14 types of physical exercises, while its connectivity comes via the Bluetooth 5.0 module. The entry-level wearable can display the date, time, weather forecast, application notifications, information about calls, and messages. Users can also control the music player and release the camera shutter. The watch has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Story Timeline

