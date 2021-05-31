Redmi AirDots 3 Pro could launch globally as Redmi Buds 3 Pro or POCO Pop Buds

Xiaomi recently unveiled its Redmi AirDots 3 Pro in China. The new earbuds have now been listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification website hinting at an international launch. It is being reported that the device could be rebranded as the Redmi Buds 3 Pro or the POCO Pop Buds. Also Read - Poco X3 GT, not F3 GT, rumoured to launch in India as reskinned Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

To recall, POCO earlier last year confirmed that it was working on a pair of truly wireless earphones. However, the launch was delayed at the time due to the ongoing pandemic.

Xiaomi has listed its earbuds with model number TWSEJ01ZM on Bluetooth SIG with three names: Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, Redmi Buds 3 Pro and POCO Pop Buds.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro: Price

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is priced at Yuan 349 (approximately Rs 3,973) and will be made available in China starting June 11.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro as POCO Pop Buds in India

To recall, POCO has announced that it was testing two different variants of truly wireless earphones last year. However, it did not decide to go ahead with any of those. However, after seeing this Bluetooth SIG listing we expect that the company has finalised a product and will soon launch it in the Indian market. Take note, POCO has not officially confirmed the same and could end up not launching the device in the country.

For the international markets where POCO does not function, the device could be launched as the Redmi Buds 3 Pro.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro: Specifications

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro sport 7.2mm drivers and come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. They feature Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting to smart devices. The AirDots 3 Pro also come with an ultra-low latency mode, with a response time of 69ms. It can even be connected to two smartphones at once, making it capable of switching between different handsets seamlessly.

The charging case houses a USB Type C port on the bottom and even comes with support for Qi wireless charging.