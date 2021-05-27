comscore Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS earbuds with ANC, wireless charging launched at an affordable price
News

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS earbuds with ANC, wireless charging launched at an affordable price

Wearables

Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds with ANC, low latency mode, IPX4 water-resistance launched in China for a price at CNY 299 (around Rs 3,400).

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro price in India

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds with ANC have been unveiled in China. Successor to the Redmi AirDots 3 that were introduced in February, the new Redmi TWS earbuds offer premium features for an affordable price. The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS earphones support wireless charging and low latency mode.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS earbuds price

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro has been priced at CNY 299 (around Rs 3,400). The TWS earbuds are already up for pre-order via JD.com and will go on sale in China from June 11. The new Redmi TWS earbuds come in two colour options- Ice Crystal Ash and Obsidian Black. Xiaomi’s sub-brand hasn’t shared any word on its availability in other global markets.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS earbuds features, specifications

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro sport 9mm drivers and 3 microphones for noise cancellation and optimal voice pickup. The ANC mode is claimed to reduce surrounding noise by 35dB. The earbuds feature a compact design and come with an oval-shaped charging case. Xiaomi says that the earphones sport low latency audio with 69ms latency to provide an enhanced experience with gaming. The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro are IPX4 rated water-resistant.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro launch

The earbuds can be connected to two devices simultaneously and it comes with four adjustable sound effects. The AirDots 3 Pro pack 35mAh each and is claimed to provide up to six hours of backup on a single charge. The charging case has a USB-C port and supports Qi wireless charging with a 10-minute charge offering three hours of playtime. The case packs a 470mAh cell and delivers a total of 28 hours of battery life. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and are compatible with iOS and Android platforms. The new Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS earphones are launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G and the AMD-powered RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook Pro 14 laptops in the home country.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2021 4:43 PM IST

