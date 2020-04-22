Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to be working on bringing a new wearable device to Europe. According to a new report, Xiaomi plans to launch its recently launched Redmi Band as the Xiaomi Mi Band 4C. This comes just months after the company launched the Redmi Band in the Chinese market. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C will be an affordable option set to hit the market months before the anticipated launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The upcoming wearable appeared on a certification website confirming the rebranding and sharing more details. Let’s check out the specifications for the Xiaomi Mi Band 4C here. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 will bring Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes: Here's everything you need to know

Redmi Band to launch as the Xiaomi Mi Band 4C; details

According to a report from the Russian website Xiaomishka, the upcoming wearable surfaced on Bluetooth certification website SIG certification. In addition, we also saw the wearable on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website for certification. The BIS listing revealed that the wearable will come with model number HMSH01GE. This model number is identical to the model number for the Redmi Band. In the meantime, Bluetooth SIG listing confirmed the new name. As per the report, it is likely that the Redmi Band may launch as the Mi Band 4C in multiple countries across the globe. We are not sure about India launch but it would make sense to fill the price gap.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C will feature a USB Type-A port that can be plugged into a USB charging port. It will also feature a sleep tracker and other sensors for activity tracking including sports. Like the Redmi Band and Mi Band 4, the 4C will come with Android and iOS compatibility.

Talking about the screen, it will come with an OLED panel with touch capability and 128×220 pixels resolution. Xiaomi has also added a 140mAh battery along with a 14-day battery backup. Similar to past Mi Band devices, the 4C will also feature water resistance at up to 5ATM atmospheric pressure. Last but not least, the device will likely sell for the local conversion of around 95 RMB.