comscore Redmi Band set to launch as Xiaomi Mi Band 4C | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Redmi Band set to launch as Xiaomi Mi Band 4C in Europe; specifications and details
News

Redmi Band set to launch as Xiaomi Mi Band 4C in Europe; specifications and details

Wearables

The upcoming wearable appeared on a certification website confirming the rebranding and sharing more details. Let’s check out the specifications for the Xiaomi Mi Band 4C here.

  • Published: April 22, 2020 11:31 AM IST
Redmi Band

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to be working on bringing a new wearable device to Europe. According to a new report, Xiaomi plans to launch its recently launched Redmi Band as the Xiaomi Mi Band 4C. This comes just months after the company launched the Redmi Band in the Chinese market. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C will be an affordable option set to hit the market months before the anticipated launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The upcoming wearable appeared on a certification website confirming the rebranding and sharing more details. Let’s check out the specifications for the Xiaomi Mi Band 4C here. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 will bring Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes: Here's everything you need to know

Redmi Band to launch as the Xiaomi Mi Band 4C; details

According to a report from the Russian website Xiaomishka, the upcoming wearable surfaced on Bluetooth certification website SIG certification. In addition, we also saw the wearable on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website for certification. The BIS listing revealed that the wearable will come with model number HMSH01GE. This model number is identical to the model number for the Redmi Band. In the meantime, Bluetooth SIG listing confirmed the new name. As per the report, it is likely that the Redmi Band may launch as the Mi Band 4C in multiple countries across the globe. We are not sure about India launch but it would make sense to fill the price gap. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Pad 5G appears; may launch on April 27 with Snapdragon 765G

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C will feature a USB Type-A port that can be plugged into a USB charging port. It will also feature a sleep tracker and other sensors for activity tracking including sports. Like the Redmi Band and Mi Band 4, the 4C will come with Android and iOS compatibility. Also Read - Xiaomi 65W GaN fast charger sales suspended from online, offline stores; here's why

Redmi Band India launch expected soon; gets spotted online

Also Read

Redmi Band India launch expected soon; gets spotted online

Talking about the screen, it will come with an OLED panel with touch capability and 128×220 pixels resolution. Xiaomi has also added a 140mAh battery along with a 14-day battery backup. Similar to past Mi Band devices, the 4C will also feature water resistance at up to 5ATM atmospheric pressure. Last but not least, the device will likely sell for the local conversion of around 95 RMB.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 11:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
News
Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Gaming

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor
Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price

News

Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online with more details

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक ने लॉन्च किया मैसेंजर किड्स एप, पेरेंट्स को मिलेगा ये खास फीचर

YouTube ने फ्री किए 11 नए ओरिजिनल शो, देखें लिस्ट

Zoom App में यूजर्स की सिक्योरिटी को लेकर उठाए ये कदम, जानें क्या होंगे बदलाव

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के लिमिटेड एडिशन पॉप अप बॉक्स की कीमत आई सामने

iQoo Neo 3 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलते हैं कम कीमत में दमदार फीचर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
News
Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

News

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

News

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked