Redmi band set to launch today, images reveal design and color options

The Chinese company has uploaded two teasers on its official Weibo page, which not only reveals the design of the Redmi Band fitness wearable, but also color options.

  Updated: April 3, 2020 9:05 AM IST
Redmi Band

Xiaomi is said to launch the successor to the Mi Band 4 today, and it will be called Mi Band 5. Its sub-brand will also launch its first fitness band in China today, which could be labeled as Redmi Band. The Chinese company has uploaded two teasers on its official Weibo page, which not only reveals the design of the fitness wearable, but also color options.

The Redmi Band launch will take place at the Xiaomi Smart Inn conference, which will kick off at 11:30AM IST. As per the teasers, the upcoming fitness band from Redmi will be available in four color options, including black, blue, red and green. The smart wearable will pack a rectangular color screen and a silicone strap. One of the posters confirmed that the Redmi Band will have a color display.

Apart from this, the rest of the details about the Redmi fitness band are still under wraps. However, we expected the wearable to come with a color AMOLED touchscreen display and basic fitness tracking features along with a water-resistant rating. It could also offer support for music and volume control, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. Additionally, the Redmi band could be a more affordable alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Band series.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch with 1.2-inch display, NFC, Google Pay support

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch with 1.2-inch display, NFC, Google Pay support

At the same launch event, the company is also expected to launch a washing machine and a big TV. Besides, reports have also hinted that Mi Band 5 will also be launched today. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is said to offer support for NFC globally. If it is indeed true, then the fitness tracker will be the first Xiaomi fitness band to support NFC outside China market. The band could come with a 1.2-inch display. It is slightly bigger than the current 0.95-inch AMOLED screen on its predecessor Mi Band 4.

  Published Date: April 3, 2020 8:58 AM IST
  Updated Date: April 3, 2020 9:05 AM IST

