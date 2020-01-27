Redmi might soon venture into the wearables segment as well. The former sub-brand of Xiaomi was made independent by the Chinese smartphone maker last year. As an independent brand, Redmi has launched smartphones as well as smart TVs in its home market. Now, the company is looking to enter the wearables market with a fitness tracker. The upcoming fitness tracker from Redmi has appeared on Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform.

Lu Weibing, the general manager of Redmi, has revealed the company’s plan to launch a smartwatch back in November. However, it seems the company will first launch a fitness tracker. The device has been leaked by Chinese leaker @Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who claims these designs and features were found in the Mi Fit app. The image of the device shows it will come in black color and feature a small display with thick bezels surrounding it.

The fitness tracker also seems to have a capacitive button at the bottom of the screen visible in the form of a thin white line. The app reveals that the fitness tracker will support the option to change watch faces. It also comes with other functions such as alarm function, heart rate sensor and support for payment with NFC. It also seems to support option to control music playback.

The design, in fact, seems to be inspired by that of the first generation Mi Band fitness tracker. It will undercut the Mi Band series with its price tag and is expected to be really inexpensive. There is no word on when it will launch but it seems imminent. The wearable has also received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards. A certification request for Redmi smartwatch with model number HMSH01GE was issued last Wednesday.

The certification for the device calls it a smartwatch but it could very well be a fitness tracker. The BIS groups all wearables under a single category of smartwatches. If this turns out to be a Redmi fitness tracker then it is likely to launch in the Indian market as well. This should become interesting as rumors point at Realme launching a wearable in the Indian market soon. We might see Realme facing a new challenge from Redmi as well.