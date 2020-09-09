comscore Redmi Smart Band first sale today at 1PM: Price, offers
Redmi Smart Band first sale today at 1PM: Price, offers

The newly launched Redmi Smart Band has been priced at Rs 1,599, and it will also be made available in offline retail via Mi Home stores and more.

  • Published: September 9, 2020 9:58 AM IST
Redmi Smart Band

Xiaomi’s latest wearable under Redmi brand will go on sale today for the first time. The Redmi Smart Band will be made available on mi.com and Amazon India at 1:00PM. Also, Xiaomi says that the fitness tracker will also be up for purchase via Mi Home stores and in offline retail. There will be four strap color options to choose from – Black, Blue, Green, and Orange. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

Redmi Smart Band: Price in India

The newly launched Redmi Smart Band has been priced at Rs 1,599 and it will compete against Realme Band at Rs 1,499. Even the company’s own Mi Band 3i is Rs 300 cheaper than the Redmi Smart Band and it costs Rs 1,299. You’ll be able to buy it today, September 9, at 1:00PM on mi.com and Amazon India. Currently, there is no offer on any platform. Also Read - OnePlus Nord next sale on September 14 on Amazon India: Offers, price, specifications

Specifications, features

The Redmi Smart Band ships with a 1.08-inch rectangular TFT color display with a touch button. It offers support for 5 sports modes (outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking) and an optical heart rate sensor to monitor with 24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts. With this fitness band, users will also be able to track their sleep patterns. It is water resistant up to 5ATM (50 meters). Also Read - Redmi Smart Band launched for Rs 1,599 in India: Specifications, features, availability

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

The Redmi Band supports direct USB charging. Xiaomi claims that the fitness band will deliver 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The budget fitness tracker lacks NFC support for contactless payments. But, the same feature is also available in Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4. There’s Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and it charges via USB port directly without any cable. The device is compatible with all Android and iOS devices.

