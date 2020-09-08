Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched the new Redmi Smart Band in India. The Redmi Smart Band has been priced at Rs 1,599 and it will be made available from September 9. You’ll be able to buy it from mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India and in offline retail. There will be four strap color options to choose from – Black, Blue, Green, and Orange. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band set to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream, price, features

Xiaomi is already selling the Redmi Smart Band as 'Redmi Band' in China. It was launched back in April for CNY 99. In India, the company has priced it a little higher. The fitness tracker will directly compete with the Realme Band at Rs 1,499. Even the company's own Mi Band 3i is Rs 300 cheaper than the Redmi Smart Band and it costs Rs 1,299. Here's all you need to know about Redmi Band India variant.

Specifications, features

The Redmi Smart Band ships with a 1.08-inch rectangular TFT color display with a touch button. It offers support for 5 sports modes (outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking) and an optical heart rate sensor to monitor with 24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts. With this fitness band, users will also be able to track their sleep patterns. It is water resistant up to 5ATM (50 meters).

The Redmi Band supports direct USB charging. Xiaomi claims that the fitness band will deliver 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The budget fitness tracker lacks NFC support for contactless payments. But, the same feature is also available in Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4. There’s Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and it charges via USB port directly without any cable. The device is compatible with all Android and iOS devices.