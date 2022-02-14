comscore Redmi Smart Band Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com
  Redmi Smart Band Pro goes on sale in India: Pricing, sale offers, specifications
Redmi Smart Band Pro goes on sale in India: Pricing, sale offers, specifications

The highlights of Redmi Smart Band Pro include an Always-on AMOLED display, 14-day battery life and more than 110 sports mode.

Redmi recently launched a new fitness band in India called Redmi Smart Band Pro at Rs 3,999. The highlights of this band include an Always-on AMOLED display, 14-day battery life and more than 110 sports mode. In addition to the band, the company had also launched Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Smart TV X43 in India last week. Also Read - Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

Redmi Smart Band Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Redmi Smart Band Pro is launched in India at Rs 3,999. As an introductory offer, the fitness band will cost you Rs 3,499. It is now available for purchase on Amazon as well as Mi.com. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 review: Lackluster upgrade to Note 10

In terms of colours, the Redmi Smart Band Pro comes in just one Black colour variant. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications, features

Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 368×194 pixels. The display comes with a 282-pixel density, 100 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, 8-bit colour depth, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness.

The device features a six-axis sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, and light sensor. It comes with 5ATM water resistance, supports Bluetooth v5, and is powered by the Apollo 3.5 processor. It is compatible with phones running on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later.

Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with over 110 workout modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. The workout modes include outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, HIIT, jumping rope, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and more. Some other features include deep breathing exercises, stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, and more.

All of this is backed by a 200mAh battery, which the company claims to offer up to 14 days of typical usage and 20 days of power-saving mode usage.

  Published Date: February 14, 2022 1:09 PM IST

