Redmi Smart Band Pro India price leaked: Check features, other details
News

Redmi Smart Band Pro India price leaked: Check features, other details

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro India MRP price leaked ahead of launch. Here's a look at the leaked price along with the specifications.

redmi_smart_band_pro

(Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Redmi Smart Band Pro alongside Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 11 on February 9. Ahead of the launch, the maximum retail price (MRP) of the Redmi Smart Band Pro has surfaced online. Also Read - MIUI 13 launched in India: Check when will your phone get the software update

The wearable has already been launched in various markets. Key features of the device include a large AMOLED display, heart rate tracking, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring, and up to 14 days of battery life. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details

Redmi Smart Band Pro India MRP leaked

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Redmi Smart Band Pro retail box sports an MRP of Rs 5,999. However, the device is expected to be launched at a lower price point. The report further states that the device will be launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. However, a separate report by Xiaomi Central claims that the device will be priced between Rs 3,999 to Rs 4,499. Also Read - Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021, followed by Samsung: Counterpoint

Redmi Smart Band Pro: Specifications

Redmi Smart Band Pro was first unveiled back in November. It sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 368×194 pixels. The display comes with a 282-pixel density, 100 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, 8-bit colour depth, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness.

The device features a six-axis sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, and light sensor. It comes with 5ATM water resistance, supports Bluetooth v5, and is powered by the Apollo 3.5 processor. It is compatible with phones running on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later.

Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with over 110 workout modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. The workout modes include outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, HIIT, jumping rope, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and more. Some other features include deep breathing exercises, stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, and more.

All of this is backed by a 200mAh battery, which the company claims to offer up to 14 days of typical usage and 20 days of power saving mode usage.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 7:59 PM IST

Best Sellers