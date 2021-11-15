comscore Redmi Smart Band Pro could launch in India on November 30 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G
Redmi Smart Band Pro expected to launch in India on November 30: Check specs, other details

The Redmi Smart Band Pro will replace the Redmi Smart Band that came last year. It will likely launch in India on November 30 alongside the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone.

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Watch 2 and Redmi Buds 3 Lite, including the Redmi Note 11 series, in its home market on October 28. Then, the company announced two more new wearable devices – Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite globally. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band Pro, Watch 2 Lite with SpO2 sensor, 5ATM water resistance announced

Now the tech giant is preparing to unveil its Redmi Smart Band Pro in the Indian market alongside Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30. Also Read - Best smartwatches and fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this festive season

The upcoming Redmi band Pro will replace the Redmi Smart Band launched last year. The company has not given any information about its launch date, price, and color options in India. The company has introduced the Smart band Pro in Black and Watch 2 Lite in Black, Blue, and Ivory watch case color options. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band Review: No compromises

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications

The Redmi Smart Band Pro flaunts a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 194×368 pixel resolution with 282-pixel density, 100 percent NTSC color gamut, 8-bit color depth, and a maximum brightness of up to 450 nits. The smart band is compatible with all handsets running Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and using the Xiaomi Wear / Xiaomi Wear Lite app.

It has the option of Always On Display. The body of the fitness tracker is made of 2.5D tempered glass. The watch’s total is only 15 grams. The device supports over 110 workout modes, including Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Hiking, Trail Run, Trekking, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Machine, Rowing Machine, Jumping Rope, Yoga, Freestyle. However, the company has not given any information about its launch date, price, and color options in India.

The fitness band comes with a 5ATM rating, which can be worn while swimming and bathing. The smart band can be set up and configured using the new Xiaomi Wear app and is now compatible with Strava and Apple Health services.

  Published Date: November 15, 2021 11:48 AM IST

