comscore Redmi Smart Band Pro, Watch 2 Lite with SpO2 sensor, 5ATM water resistance announced: Specs, features
News

Redmi Smart Band Pro, Watch 2 Lite with SpO2 sensor, 5ATM water resistance announced

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with a 1.47-inch OLED display, SpO2 sensor while the Redmi Watch 2 Lite gets GPS mode, and up to 10 days battery backup.

Redmi Smart Band Pro price

Redmi Smart Band Pro, an upgraded version of the Redmi Smart Band has been announced with better features and a brighter display. In addition, the Chinese brand has introduced the Redmi Watch 2 Lite, a trimmed-down version of the original model.

The new Redmi Smart Band Pro gets a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel, a rectangular-shaped module. The fitness band gets a PPG heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor as well. Meanwhile, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a square-shaped dial with an LCD display, and 5ATM water resistance support. Here are all the details on the new Redmi wearables.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 450 nits of peak brightness and 282-pixel resolution. The band is built out of polycaprolactam (type of nylon, plastic), ‘reinforced with glass fiber’ and can be submerged up to 50 meters. The strap is made of soft silicone. The display is protected by 2.5D tempered glass.

As far as core specs are concerned, the new Redmi fitness tracker is claimed to detect 110 types of workouts, 15 out of which are professional modes. It comes with a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen saturation monitoring and a PPG heart rate monitor as well. The band has a light sensor for automatic adjustment of display brightness. Other sensors on board include- accelerometer, gyroscope. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is backed by a 200mAh battery and bundles a small magnetic cable for charging. With the backup, the band is rated to deliver about 14 days under normal usage or 20 days in power-saving mode.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

As for the Watch 2 Lite, the toned-down version of the Redmi Watch 2 comes with a 1.55-inch LCD screen with 320 x 360-pixel resolution. Much like the Smart Band Pro, it gets the same sensors with GPS being the add-on to the list. The wearable is 5ATM water-resistant and offer a squarish dial. It is available in three colour options- Blue, Black, and Golden.

The hardware is backed by a big 262mAh battery that is expected to deliver 10 days of normal usage. With GPS mode on, it should last about 14 hours. Redmi hasn’t shared any detail on the price and availability of the new wearables.

To recall, Xiaomi recently showcased the new Redmi Watch 2 for a price at CNY 400 (roughly Rs 4,600) with the shipping due to commence in the home turf from November 11.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2021 4:38 PM IST

