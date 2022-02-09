comscore Redmi Smart Band Pro with heart rate monitor launched in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Redmi Smart Band Pro with heart rate monitor, 14-day battery life launched: Check features, pricing, availability
News

Redmi Smart Band Pro with heart rate monitor, 14-day battery life launched: Check features, pricing, availability

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with over 110 workout modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. The workout modes include outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling and more.

redmi band pro-

Redmi Band Pro

Redmi India launched Redmi Smart Band Pro in India at a price of Rs 3,999. The highlights of the smart band include 110+ workout modes, a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and 14-days battery life. In addition to this, Redmi also launched Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Smart TV X43 at the event today. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series, Smart Band Pro, Smart TV to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live, what to expect

Redmi Smart Band Pro pricing, availability, offers

Redmi Smart Band Pro launched in India at Rs 3,999. However, as an introductory offer, the fitness band be available at Rs 3,499. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

It will be available for purchase at 12pm on February 14 across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, and offline retail stores. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band Pro expected to launch in India on November 30: Check specs, other details

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications, features

Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 368×194 pixels. The display comes with a 282-pixel density, 100 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, 8-bit colour depth, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness.

The device features a six-axis sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, and light sensor. It comes with 5ATM water resistance, supports Bluetooth v5, and is powered by the Apollo 3.5 processor. It is compatible with phones running on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later.

Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with over 110 workout modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. The workout modes include outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, HIIT, jumping rope, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and more. Some other features include deep breathing exercises, stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, and more.

All of this is backed by a 200mAh battery, which the company claims to offer up to 14 days of typical usage and 20 days of power-saving mode usage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 1:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 9, 2022 2:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
Smart TVs
Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
BGMI 1.8.5 update release soon: New character, map, features, more details

Gaming

BGMI 1.8.5 update release soon: New character, map, features, more details

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Redmi Smart Band Pro with hear rate monitor launched in India

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro with hear rate monitor launched in India

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Smart Band Pro with heart rate monitor launched in India

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro with heart rate monitor launched in India
Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

News

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live
Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs
Redmi Smart Band Pro could launch in India on November 30 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro could launch in India on November 30 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G
Redmi Smart Band Pro, Watch 2 Lite with SpO2 sensor, 5ATM water resistance announced

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro, Watch 2 Lite with SpO2 sensor, 5ATM water resistance announced

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Smart Band Pro भारत में लॉन्च, 14 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ मिल रहे कई दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और बाकी सब कुछ

रेडमी लाई जबरदस्त स्मार्ट टीवी, 4K Dolby Vision HDR डिस्प्ले को करता है सपोर्ट

Vivo T1 5G Launch in India: वीवो टी1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें है 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

BGMI पर चढ़ेगा Jujutsu Kaisen का रंग, साथ में आएगा नया Santorini मैप

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands
Electric Vehicle
Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands
Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications

Smart TVs

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India
Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it
OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

News

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers