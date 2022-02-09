Redmi India launched Redmi Smart Band Pro in India at a price of Rs 3,999. The highlights of the smart band include 110+ workout modes, a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and 14-days battery life. In addition to this, Redmi also launched Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Smart TV X43 at the event today. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series, Smart Band Pro, Smart TV to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live, what to expect

Redmi Smart Band Pro pricing, availability, offers

Redmi Smart Band Pro launched in India at Rs 3,999. However, as an introductory offer, the fitness band be available at Rs 3,499. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S India launch set on Feb 9: Here's a closer look at the device, expected specs

It will be available for purchase at 12pm on February 14 across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, and offline retail stores. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band Pro expected to launch in India on November 30: Check specs, other details

The #RedmiSmartBandPro #SportsWatch is a powerhouse meant to keep you #AlwaysOnFitness. 💪 Count on us to bring you the best, at the best prices! 🪙 The #RedmiSmartBandPro will be yours to own from 14.02.2022, at only ₹3499 (limited period offer). 📹 https://t.co/Bf1NKSSeHM pic.twitter.com/SwhMY6rf7u — Redmi India – Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) February 9, 2022

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications, features

Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 368×194 pixels. The display comes with a 282-pixel density, 100 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, 8-bit colour depth, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness.

The device features a six-axis sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, and light sensor. It comes with 5ATM water resistance, supports Bluetooth v5, and is powered by the Apollo 3.5 processor. It is compatible with phones running on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later.

Be a Pro like never before only with #RedmiSmartBandPro #SportsWatch 🙌 Get on team #AlwaysOnFitness, we’ve got: 💪🏻 Big AMOLED Colour Display

💪🏻 110+ Pro Workout Modes

💪🏻 Continuous SpO2 Tracking

💪🏻 LifeQ® Health Algorithm 📹 https://t.co/Bf1NKSSeHM pic.twitter.com/TVXlFUAvFs — Redmi India – Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) February 9, 2022

Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with over 110 workout modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. The workout modes include outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, HIIT, jumping rope, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and more. Some other features include deep breathing exercises, stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, and more.

All of this is backed by a 200mAh battery, which the company claims to offer up to 14 days of typical usage and 20 days of power-saving mode usage.