Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is now bringing its first wearable to India called Redmi Smart Band. The launch event will get live streamed today, September 8, at 12:00PM (noon). Xiaomi is already selling the Redmi Smart Band in China. It was launched back in April and we are expecting the same to get launched today in India as well. Here’s all you can expect from today’s launch. Also Read - Poco M2 set to launch today with 6GB RAM; here is how to watch the event livestream

Redmi Smart Band: Expectations

Based on the teasers from Redmi, it seems Xiaomi will bring the same Redmi Smart Band from the global markets to India. The fitness tracker gets all the essential features with a new design and a lower price tag. In China, the company sells it for CNY 99 (roughly Rs 1,000). We are expecting the band to get priced extremely competitive in India as well because the market is full of options already. To give you a context, the Mi Band 3i costs Rs 1,299 and Redmi could launch it at a similar price or even lower. Most importantly, it will compete with the Realme Band at Rs 1,499. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1: Full specs comparison

The Redmi Band has a 1.08-inch TFT color display with a touch button. The tracker has a 130mAh battery which should return at least two weeks of battery life on a single charge. There’s Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and it charges via USB port.

In India teasers, Xiaomi teased the Redmi Smart Band event page with tag line – “What’s Your Score?”, which is presumably a fitness score. The page also teases three colourful strap options of green, blue, and red. Then the teasers suggest a long lasting battery, water resistance, heart rate monitoring, and a light weight build. All of it, will be revealed today in a live stream at 12:00PM (noon).