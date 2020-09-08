comscore Redmi Smart Band set to launch in India today at 12PM: Check price
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Redmi Smart Band set to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream, price, features
News

Redmi Smart Band set to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream, price, features

Wearables

Xiaomi is already selling the Redmi Smart Band in China. It was launched back in April.

  • Published: September 8, 2020 10:02 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-smart-band-india

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is now bringing its first wearable to India called Redmi Smart Band. The launch event will get live streamed today, September 8, at 12:00PM (noon). Xiaomi is already selling the Redmi Smart Band in China. It was launched back in April and we are expecting the same to get launched today in India as well. Here’s all you can expect from today’s launch. Also Read - Poco M2 set to launch today with 6GB RAM; here is how to watch the event livestream

Redmi Smart Band: Expectations

Based on the teasers from Redmi, it seems Xiaomi will bring the same Redmi Smart Band from the global markets to India. The fitness tracker gets all the essential features with a new design and a lower price tag. In China, the company sells it for CNY 99 (roughly Rs 1,000). We are expecting the band to get priced extremely competitive in India as well because the market is full of options already. To give you a context, the Mi Band 3i costs Rs 1,299 and Redmi could launch it at a similar price or even lower. Most importantly, it will compete with the Realme Band at Rs 1,499. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1: Full specs comparison

The Redmi Band has a 1.08-inch TFT color display with a touch button. The tracker has a 130mAh battery which should return at least two weeks of battery life on a single charge. There’s Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and it charges via USB port.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

In India teasers, Xiaomi teased the Redmi Smart Band event page with tag line – “What’s Your Score?”, which is presumably a fitness score. The page also teases three colourful strap options of green, blue, and red. Then the teasers suggest a long lasting battery, water resistance, heart rate monitoring, and a light weight build. All of it, will be revealed today in a live stream at 12:00PM (noon).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 8, 2020 10:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi Smart Band set to launch in India today at 12PM
Wearables
Redmi Smart Band set to launch in India today at 12PM
Poco M2 launching today with 6GB RAM; livestream details

News

Poco M2 launching today with 6GB RAM; livestream details

Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart

Here's how you can change your Netflix plan

How To

Here's how you can change your Netflix plan

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Poco M2 launching today with 6GB RAM; livestream details

Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart

Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Smart Band set to launch in India today at 12PM

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band set to launch in India today at 12PM
Poco M2 launching today with 6GB RAM; livestream details

News

Poco M2 launching today with 6GB RAM; livestream details
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series launched in India

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series launched in India
Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today

हिंदी समाचार

पोको का अफोर्डेबल Poco M2 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट और जानें खूबियां

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें क्या सेल ऑफर्स और फीचर्स

Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर: 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4GB रैम फोन Rs 1334 EMI में

ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro अनोखे ट्रिपल फ्लिप कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Huawei Y9a 40W फास्ट चार्जिंग फीचर और MediaTek Helio G80 के साथ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

Poco M2 launching today with 6GB RAM; livestream details
News
Poco M2 launching today with 6GB RAM; livestream details
Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart
Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak

News

Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak
MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers