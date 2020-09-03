comscore Redmi Smartband launching in India on September 8 | BGR India
Redmi Smartband launching in India on September 8, to get color display and long battery life

Xiaomi has confirmed bringing the Redmi Smartband to the Indian market spoon. The Redmi Smartband could be a renamed Redmi Band from the global market.

Redmi Band

Xiaomi is on a roll this year. After continuously launching a host of affordable smartphones under the Redmi brand, it’s venturing into the wearables segment. In a recent tweet, Redmi India has confirmed it is launching the Redmi Smartband in India. No renders of the device have been released but it seems to be the same Redmi Band from the global market. The wearable is launching on September 8 at 12 noon via a livestream event. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual receiving Android 10 update in India: Check details

Redmi has floated a product page on its website teasing a few features of the wearable. The Redmi Smartband is going to feature a colorful display with long battery life. Xiaomi has also confirmed water resistance to survive a dip in the pool. The wearable will also track heart rate and will be light on the wrists. Additionally, Redmi will probably allow buyers to customize the Smartband’s straps. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi Band 5, and more launched in Japan on 10th anniversary

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Redmi Smartband expectations

Based on the teasers from Redmi, it seems Xiaomi will bring the Redmi Band from the global markets to India. The Redmi Band launched a couple of months ago as the cheapest fitness tracker from Xiaomi. It got all the essential features with a new design and a lower price tag. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch and Mi Band 5 coming to India soon


The Redmi Band has a 1.08-inch TFT color display with a touch button. The tracker has a 130mAh battery which should return at least two weeks of battery life on a single charge. There’s Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and it charges via USB port. In India, the Redmi Smartband could be priced extremely competitively. The Mi Band 3i costs Rs 1,299 and Redmi could launch it at a similar price or even lower. Most importantly, it will compete with the Realme Band at Rs 1,499.

Mi Band 5, Mi Watch revolve also expected soon

While the Redmi Smartband has been confirmed, leaks and tipsters suggest that the Mi brand will also launch two new wearables. One of them is the Mi Band 5 with subtle upgrades over the Mi Band 4. The new tracker will get a magnetic charging dock and a slightly bigger OLED display. There’s Alexa integration available as well on the new model.

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Also Read

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Xiaomi could launch its first smartwatch in the form the Mi Watch Revolve. It is expected to come with a larger 1.2-inch circular display, advanced health tracking functions and a smooth UI. The watch could compete with the Amazfit smartwatches and be priced around Rs 6,000.

Story Timeline

Best Sellers