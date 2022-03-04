comscore Redmi Watch 2 Lite set to launch in India on March 9: Here’s the expected price, features, specifications
Redmi Watch 2 Lite India launch date set for March 9

The smartwatch has an inbuilt GPS. Apart from this, this watch has the facility of 24-hour heart rate monitoring. There is a claim of 10 days backup regarding the Redmi Watch 2 Lite battery.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will be launching Redmi Watch 2 Lite along with its latest Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone series in India on March 9. The company has given this information through Twitter. The smartwatch was launched globally in November last year. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band Pro, Watch 2 Lite with SpO2 sensor, 5ATM water resistance announced

The features of the 2 Lite are likely to remain the same as the global model. It has a 1.55-inch HD display. The color display is a TFT panel and not an AMOLED. It has a 320 x 360-pixel resolution.

The smartwatch has an inbuilt GPS. Additionally, this watch has the facility of 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The company claims 10 days battery backup for the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with a color display, heart-rate monitor, in-built GPS-based location tracking, and more. The company also claims that the device promises up to 10 days of battery backup on a single charge. It is expected that the company will launch the same global variant in India. Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes in three colors – Ivory, Black, and Blue.

SpO2 sensor has been given to monitor blood oxygen in Redmi Watch 2 Lite. It also has the feature of stress monitoring along with sleep tracking. Redmi Watch 2 Lite can be used with both Android and iOS.

It has Bluetooth v5 for connectivity along with 100 watch faces and 100 workout modes. There are 17 professional modes with Redmi Watch 2 Lite. It has got a rating of 5ATM for water-resistant.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 10:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 4, 2022 10:09 AM IST

