News

Redmi Watch 2 Lite with a continuous heart rate monitor launched at Rs 4,999

Wearables

Redmi claims that Redmi Watch 2 Lite smartwatch can offer up to 10 days of battery backup on a single charge.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Redmi launched Redmi Watch 2 Lite smartwatch in India today. The highlights of the smartwatch include its 100+ workout modes and 17 professional sports modes, heart rate monitor, up to 10 days battery life and SpO2 sensor. In addition to the smartwatch, the company also launched Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India at the event today. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

Redmi Watch 2 Lite pricing, sale offers, availability

The smartwatch is launched at a price of Rs 4,999 in India. In terms of colours, the smartwatch comes in Ivory, Black, and Blue colour variants. The smartwatch straps will be available in Ivory Creme, Midnight Black, Blue Dragon, Pink Punch and Olive Rush colour options. Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro+ likely to debut with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC this month

It will go on sale in India on March 15 on Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, Reliance Digital and partner retail stores. Also Read - Best smartphones with fast charging support under Rs 20,000

Redmi Watch 2 Lite specifications, features

Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a 1.55-inch TFT touch display with 320×360 pixels resolution. It can work with smartphones running Android 6.0 and above and iOS 10.0 and above. Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with a heart-rate monitor, in-built GPS-based location tracking, and more. The company also claims that the device promises up to 10 days of battery backup on a single charge. It is expected that the company will launch the same global variant in India. Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes in three colors – Ivory, Black, and Blue.

SpO2 sensor has been given to monitor blood oxygen in Redmi Watch 2 Lite. It also has the feature of stress monitoring along with sleep tracking. Redmi Watch 2 Lite can be used with both Android and iOS.

It has Bluetooth v5 for connectivity, along with 100 watch faces and 100 workout modes. There are 17 professional modes with Redmi Watch 2 Lite. It has got a rating of 5ATM for water-resistant.

  Published Date: March 9, 2022 1:26 PM IST

Best Sellers