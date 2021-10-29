comscore Redmi Watch 2 with a 12-days battery life launched
Redmi Watch 2 with blood oxygen monitor launched: Check details

Redmi Watch 2 comes with features including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis. The smartwatch offers support for 117 fitness modes that include 17 professional workout modes.

Redmi has launched a handful of products at its recent China launch event. These products include Redmi Note 11 series that include Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Redmi Watch 2. The highlights of the newly launched smartwatch include 12 days of battery life, 117 sports mode and a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: Specs compared, but when is the India launch?

Redmi Watch 2 pricing

In China, Redmi Watch 2 is priced at CNY 399 (approx Rs 4,700). In terms of colours, the smartwatch will be available in Black, Blue, and Ivory dial colour variants. For straps, they will come in Brown, Olive, and Pink strap colour options. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 with AMOLED display October 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, more

For the unversed, the India launch date of the smartwatch is not yet announced.

Redmi Watch 2 specifications

Redmi Watch 2 features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display that offers a 63.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartwatch comes with 100 watchfaces and an always-on display feature. It also comes with features including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis. The smartwatch offers support for 117 fitness modes that include 17 professional workout modes. As per the company, Redmi Watch 2 has support for NFC.

The company claims that Redmi Watch 2 is powered by a low power-consumption chipset that is coupled with a battery management algorithm and offers 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch supports magnetic charging and has a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

In addition to Redmi Note 11 series and Redmi Watch 2, the company also launched Redmi Buds 3 Lite earbuds. They feature an in-ear design and offer up to 18 hours of battery life (including the charging case). The earbuds come with a USB Type-C port for charging and touch controls.

The highlights of Redmi Note 11 Pro models come with a 120 Hz refresh rate, anti-glare (AG) protection and dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers. The three models come with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio. Notably, the Indian launch date has not been announced yet.

  Published Date: October 29, 2021 2:42 PM IST

