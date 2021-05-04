Redmi Watch confirmed to launch alongside Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13

Redmi Watch will launch alongside Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13. The confirmation comes via Redmi India Twitter handle wherein the company has teased the launch of the smartwatch.

The 15-second short clip shows a glimpse of the smartwatch along with the tagline #WearYourVibe. Redmi has even created a dedicated page for the Redmi Watch on its official website. The microsite reveals few key aspects of the new smartwatch including 11 sports modes, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and guided breathing as well. In addition, the smartwatch will also offer over 200 watch faces. To recall, the Redmi Watch was introduced in China last November. Here’s the entire spec sheet of the smartwatch.

Redmi Watch specifications

The Redmi Watch sports a 1.4-inch IPS LCD display with Apple Watch-like dial design. The display has a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. The display has 2.5D glass layered on top for protection. The Chinese variant came with over 120 watch faces.

The smartwatch is compatible with the Mi Fit app and has a water resistance of up to 50 meters. As for the rest of the features, the wearable offers a 24×7 optical heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, and breathing exercises as well. The Redmi Watch can track 7 workout activities include running, cycling, and indoor swimming. Further, you can get 30-day heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring reports too. The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery. Redmi claims that the smartwatch can deliver 7-day battery backup on a single charge, and 12-day battery life with battery saver mode. The Redmi Watch also has NFC equipped to support contactless payment. The watch includes a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, Barometer, and a Compass under its connectivity suite.

Redmi Watch price in India (expected)

The Redmi Watch was launched in China at around RMB 269 (approximately Rs 3,029). While the global variant Mi Watch Lite was introduced for around Rs 3,400. If the Chinese brand plans to bring the new smartwatch at a similar price in India then the Redmi Watch will compete against the likes of Realme Watch S, Amazfit Bip U Pro, and Honor Watch ES.