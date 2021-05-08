comscore Redmi Watch teased on Flipkart ahead of launch: Top features, expected price in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Redmi Watch teased on Flipkart ahead of next week’s India launch
News

Redmi Watch teased on Flipkart ahead of next week’s India launch

Wearables

Redmi Watch is all set to launch in India on May 13 and will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com. The first Redmi smartwatch will be announced alongside Redmi Note 10S.

redmi-watch

Redmi’s first smartwatch is coming to India next week. Just a few days ago, Xiaomi announced to launch the Redmi Watch in India alongside the Redmi Note 10S at an online launch event. The launch is set for May 13. Ahead of the official announcement, the Redmi Watch has been teased on Flipkart e-commerce website with all the top features it will bring to consumers out there. Also Read - MIUI 13 release on June 25: Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones to get, not get the update

The Flipkart teaser reveals that the upcoming smartwatch will bring a big colourful display and sports a stunning, sleek design. The teaser further reveals that the smartwatch will come with all the important features such as 11 sports mode, built-in GPS/GLONASS, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, Breathing mode, 200 plus watch faces, and much more. Also Read - Xiaomi expected to launch Redmi flagships with AMOLED screens to ditch LCD ones

More about Redmi Watch

Specific specifications of the watch haven’t been revealed yet. But we believe that the global and the Indian version will be at par with one another in terms of specs. The global version of the Redmi watch comes with a 1.4-inch square display with 320×320 pixels screen resolution and a 323ppi of pixel density. The display is protected by a 2.5D curved glass. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

The Redmi Watch includes features such as NFC support, an optical sensor, a built-in six-axis accelerometer and a geomagnetic sensor for activity tracking. There are several sports mode including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmill, walking, and swimming. It includes a 230mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 12 days of usage.

What about the price of Redmi Watch?

In China, the Redmi Watch comes with a price tag of CNY 299, which roughly translates to Rs 3,400. The price in India of the Redmi Watch hasn’t been revealed but we believe it will be at par with the China pricing, which means it could be around Rs 4,000. Now, if that’s how aggressive the watch will be priced in the country, it’s definitely going to stir the market.

The Redmi Watch comes in Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White colour options in China. The strap colour options included Cherry Blossom, Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2021 9:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
News
WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

News

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Photo Gallery

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Photo Gallery

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

WhatsApp discards May 15 deadline to accept new privacy policy

Apps

WhatsApp discards May 15 deadline to accept new privacy policy

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

News

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why

OnePlus Theme store in works, OxygenOS 12 could bring it as new feature

Do not click on Pgtalal's Instagram story highlights: Here's why

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Smart TV Google Play Console listing reveal FHD display, MediaTek T31 SoC, 2GB RAM

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV Google Play Console listing reveal FHD display, MediaTek T31 SoC, 2GB RAM
Redmi flagship phones to launch with AMOLED displays only instead of LCD

News

Redmi flagship phones to launch with AMOLED displays only instead of LCD
Redmi K40 Gaming phone prepares for global launch, in India it could be Poco F3 GT

Mobiles

Redmi K40 Gaming phone prepares for global launch, in India it could be Poco F3 GT
Redmi Watch to launch alongside Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13

Wearables

Redmi Watch to launch alongside Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S India launch set for May 13

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S India launch set for May 13

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter के लिए रोल आउट हुआ फुल साइज इमेज फीचर, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव

PUBG Mobile India: Battlegrounds Mobile India के लिए जल्द शुरू होगा प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 की कीमत हो सकती है कम, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च

OPPO Smart TV K9 Series Launched: दमदार फीचर्स के साथ पेश हुए स्मार्ट टीवी, कीमत काफी कम

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group
Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

News

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
News
WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

News

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally
Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

News

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users
SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why

News

SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why
OnePlus Theme store in works, OxygenOS 12 could bring it as new feature

News

OnePlus Theme store in works, OxygenOS 12 could bring it as new feature

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers