Redmi’s first smartwatch is coming to India next week. Just a few days ago, Xiaomi announced to launch the Redmi Watch in India alongside the Redmi Note 10S at an online launch event. The launch is set for May 13. Ahead of the official announcement, the Redmi Watch has been teased on Flipkart e-commerce website with all the top features it will bring to consumers out there. Also Read - MIUI 13 release on June 25: Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones to get, not get the update

The Flipkart teaser reveals that the upcoming smartwatch will bring a big colourful display and sports a stunning, sleek design. The teaser further reveals that the smartwatch will come with all the important features such as 11 sports mode, built-in GPS/GLONASS, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, Breathing mode, 200 plus watch faces, and much more. Also Read - Xiaomi expected to launch Redmi flagships with AMOLED screens to ditch LCD ones

More about Redmi Watch

Specific specifications of the watch haven’t been revealed yet. But we believe that the global and the Indian version will be at par with one another in terms of specs. The global version of the Redmi watch comes with a 1.4-inch square display with 320×320 pixels screen resolution and a 323ppi of pixel density. The display is protected by a 2.5D curved glass. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

The Redmi Watch includes features such as NFC support, an optical sensor, a built-in six-axis accelerometer and a geomagnetic sensor for activity tracking. There are several sports mode including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmill, walking, and swimming. It includes a 230mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 12 days of usage.

What about the price of Redmi Watch?

In China, the Redmi Watch comes with a price tag of CNY 299, which roughly translates to Rs 3,400. The price in India of the Redmi Watch hasn’t been revealed but we believe it will be at par with the China pricing, which means it could be around Rs 4,000. Now, if that’s how aggressive the watch will be priced in the country, it’s definitely going to stir the market.

The Redmi Watch comes in Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White colour options in China. The strap colour options included Cherry Blossom, Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White.