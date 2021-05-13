Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has finally launched its first smartwatch, dubbed Redmi Watch in India. The smartwatch will go up against the Realme Watch and the Amazfit Bip U Pro in the country. Key features of the smartwatch include 11 sport modes, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, in-built GPS, 5ATM water resistance and more. Apart from the Redmi Watch, the company has also launched its Redmi Note 10S smartphone in the country. Here’s a look at everything that the new Redmi Watch has to offer. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications

Redmi Watch: Price in India

Redmi Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 for the sole 20mm option. It will be made available via Mi.com, Flipkart and offline stores. The device will be made available on sale starting May 25. It will be made available in three watch case colour options: Ivory, Black and Blue, along with four strap colour options: Ivory, Black, Blue and Olive.

Redmi Watch: Specifications

Redmi Watch sports a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 320×320 pixels and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The display is claimed to have a peak brightness of 350 nits. The company has not revealed which processor it has used to power its first smartwatch or how much RAM or storage space is provided.

The onboard sensors include a PPG Heart Rate Sensor, Three-axis Acceleration Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Barometer, Gyroscope and an Ambient Light Sensor. Connectivity options include GPS, GLONASS and Bluetooth 5.1 (Low Energy).

The company states that the watch comes with 11 sports modes including running, hiking, walking, cycling, swimming, cricket and more. Health and wellness features include 24/7 heart rate detection, sleep tracking, guided breathing, air pressure detection, step counter and more.

Other features include over 200 watch faces, 5 ATM water resistance, music control, alarm, weather and app notifications. The Redmi Watch comes with a claimed battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge. The company also claims that the smartwatch can be charged within under two hours.