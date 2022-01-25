comscore Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with heart rate monitor, period tracking
News

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with heart rate monitor, period tracking

Wearables

Reebok Active Fit 1.0 is priced at Rs 4,499 with introductory offers and is now available in India. After January 28, the prices will increase. The device has been introduced in four different color options - Black, Blue, Navy, and Red.

Reebok Active Fit 1.0

Reebok has launched its first smartwatch in India named Reebok Active Fit 1.0. The company has launched this smartwatch via Amazon with several exciting features and specifications. Apart from a battery life of up to 15 days, the smartwatch comes with great features like SpO2 and a heart rate sensor. Also Read - Flix S1 smartwatch with 24/7 temperature tracking launched in India

Reebok Active Fit 1.0 price

It is priced at Rs 4,499 with introductory offers and is now available in India. After January 28, the prices will increase. The device has been introduced in four different color options – Black, Blue, Navy, and Red. Also Read - Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark in Q1 2020: Report

Reebok Active Fit 1.0 specifications

This smartwatch of the company comes with a 1.3-inch HD display. This smartwatch with a round shape dial is equipped with an IP67 rating. This rating makes this watch dust and splash-resistant. The remarkable thing about the watch is that in addition to call and message notifications, social media app notifications, camera-music controls, and built-in games have been given. Also Read - Vivo Smartwatch patent may just have leaked online highlighting the design: Report

Other fitness features include calorie and step trackers and a weather application. As for battery life, the wearable product is promised battery life of up to 15 days on a single charge and has a standby time of up to 30 days.

For the health and fitness of the user, features like a 24×7 heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring with blood oxygen monitor (SpO2), and sedentary reminders have been provided. You will also get to see 15 fitness tracking modes in this Reebok watch, including Cycling, Walking, Hiking, Football, Skipping, Yoga, Running, etc.

Apart from this, many health features are also present, like sleep tracking, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen, heart rate monitoring, etc. Additionally, the smartwatch also has period cycle tracking for women. You will also get a calorie and step tracker in the watch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 25, 2022 9:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vodafone Idea tariffs to increase in 2022 or 2023
Telecom
Vodafone Idea tariffs to increase in 2022 or 2023
Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications

Wearables

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications

WhatsApp now lets you scan UPI QR code and pay at the Kirana store

Apps

WhatsApp now lets you scan UPI QR code and pay at the Kirana store

WhatsApp s Community gets a home

Apps

WhatsApp s Community gets a home

Redmi Note 11S price in India and full specs leak ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S price in India and full specs leak ahead of official launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vodafone Idea tariffs to increase in 2022 or 2023

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications

Oppo Watch Free to launch in India soon, listed on official website: Check price, specifications, features

Ola Electric valuation reaches $5 billion after latest $200 million funding round

Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications

Wearables

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications
Flix S1 smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

Wearables

Flix S1 smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications
Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark

Wearables

Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark
Vivo Smartwatch patent leak showcases the design

Wearables

Vivo Smartwatch patent leak showcases the design
Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Micromax In Note 2 आज होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे AMOLED डिस्प्ले, 5000mAh बैटरी समेत कई धांसू फीचर

लॉन्चिंग से पहले Realme 9 Pro की कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलेंगे कई दमदार फीचर्स

Vivo Y21A: 4GB RAM और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ नया वीवो फोन

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi (Vodafone-idea): कम इंटरनेट यूज करने वालों के लिए बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लान, सस्ते में डेटा, कॉलिंग और वैलिडिटी का फायदा

PUBG New State में आया Nickname Change Ticket, अब गेमरटैग बदल सकेंगे आप

Latest Videos

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

News

Vodafone Idea tariffs to increase in 2022 or 2023
Telecom
Vodafone Idea tariffs to increase in 2022 or 2023
Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications

Wearables

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications
Oppo Watch Free to launch in India soon, listed on official website: Check price, specifications, features

Wearables

Oppo Watch Free to launch in India soon, listed on official website: Check price, specifications, features
Ola Electric valuation reaches $5 billion after latest $200 million funding round

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric valuation reaches $5 billion after latest $200 million funding round
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter

Electric Vehicle

Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers