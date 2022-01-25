Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications

Reebok has launched its first smartwatch in India named Reebok Active Fit 1.0. The company has launched this smartwatch via Amazon with several exciting features and specifications. Apart from a battery life of up to 15 days, the smartwatch comes with great features like SpO2 and a heart rate sensor. Also Read - Flix S1 smartwatch with 24/7 temperature tracking launched in India

Reebok Active Fit 1.0 price

It is priced at Rs 4,499 with introductory offers and is now available in India. After January 28, the prices will increase. The device has been introduced in four different color options – Black, Blue, Navy, and Red. Also Read - Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark in Q1 2020: Report

Reebok Active Fit 1.0 specifications

This smartwatch of the company comes with a 1.3-inch HD display. This smartwatch with a round shape dial is equipped with an IP67 rating. This rating makes this watch dust and splash-resistant. The remarkable thing about the watch is that in addition to call and message notifications, social media app notifications, camera-music controls, and built-in games have been given. Also Read - Vivo Smartwatch patent may just have leaked online highlighting the design: Report

Other fitness features include calorie and step trackers and a weather application. As for battery life, the wearable product is promised battery life of up to 15 days on a single charge and has a standby time of up to 30 days.

For the health and fitness of the user, features like a 24×7 heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring with blood oxygen monitor (SpO2), and sedentary reminders have been provided. You will also get to see 15 fitness tracking modes in this Reebok watch, including Cycling, Walking, Hiking, Football, Skipping, Yoga, Running, etc.

