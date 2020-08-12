Riversong Wave S fitness band launched in India for Rs 2,299

Wearable maker Riversong recently launched a new product in their fitness family. The Riversong Wave S is a fitness band that will succeed in the original Wave fitness band. The new Wave S comes with a 0.96-inch’ TFT color screen and 2.5D tempered glass on top. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 could get MicroLED display panel, better battery life, suggests report

The fitness band also features a heart-rate sensor with 24×7 monitoring. It also notifies the users about incoming calls, messages, emails, and more. The Wave S is sweatproof and also comes with IP67 water resistance. The company has also added blood oxygen monitoring in the new fitness tracker this time. Also Read - Apple watchOS 7 Public Beta released with several new features; Here's how to install it

The new Riversong Wave S has in-built charging which is much more convenient while charge=ing as users will not need to carry a separate adapter. All you need to do is plug in a USB cable directly into the device for charging the device. Also Read - Apple Watch users to get new feature-packed Google Maps soon

Speaking at the launch, Manvendra K Chandola, CEO, Riversong India said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Wave S. We have a dedicated R&D team which has helped us in understanding the market and the consumer requirement. We are always trying to up our game by providing our patrons with the best products and experience,”

“The fitness tracker was designed to cater to our health-conscious consumers to help them keep a track of their fitness regime. It has all the necessary sensors, including a sleep tracker so users can optimize their sleep schedules. The UI is user friendly, and it’s compatible with both android and iOS phones. Carrying a phone along for a workout session isn’t ideal, so we’ve built-in functionality for receiving calls and alerts. The band is water and sweat resistant which is a must-have while working out,” he added.

The Riversong Wave S is priced at Rs 2,299 and will be exclusively available on Amazon India. At the price, it will be competing with other popular fitness trackers like the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and the Huawei Band 4.