Rollme S08 smartwatch launched with front camera: Price, features

Rollme S08 smartwatch launched with front camera, IP68 rating, 4G support and more

The official price details of the Rollme S08 smartwatch are currently unknown. But, Aliexpress is currently it for $169, which is around Rs 12,750 in India.

Rollme smartwatch

A new Rollme S08 smartwatch has been launched with 4G support. Interestingly, the fitness wearable features a front camera, using which you can not only do video calls, but also use it for security purpose. It supports face unlock features. The smartwatch has an 8-megapixel camera, which supports video calls when connected to a phone. One will also notice an additional 8-megapixel camera on the right of the watch.

The device comes with an IP68 rating and it can withstand pressures up to 50m depth. It features a rugged body and ships with a 1.69-inch touch screen display. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The smartwatch also comes with support for 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with custom OS. It is powered by a quad-core Mediatek MT6739 chipset.

The newly launched Rollme S08 smartwatch boasts a 1,360mAh battery. The company claims that users will get up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge. It even has an optical heart rate sensor. The smartwatch supports numerous modes, including runs, bike rides, swimming, hikes, and much more. The watch even has GPS and GLONASS positioning plus support of the global 4G LTE networks. The official price details of the fitness wearable are currently unknown. But, Aliexpress is currently it for $169, which is around Rs 12,750 in India.

Realme Watch and TV India launch date officially revealed with design

Realme Watch and TV India launch date officially revealed with design

Besides, Huami is all set to launch a new Amazfit smartwatch. The company has confirmed on Weibo that an Amazfit Ares wearable will be launched in China on May 19. Interestingly, the brand is claiming that the smartwatch will offer 70 sports modes.

The Amazfit Ares wearable will ship with a color display, and silicone bands. There will also be buttons on the edges of the dial, as per the teaser. The new smartwatch is aimed at the fitness freaks, and it is expected to offer Firstbeat sports analysis features.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 12:07 PM IST

