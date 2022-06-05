Samsung confirms "Galaxy Watch 5" moniker of its upcoming smartwatch

Samsung’s next smartwatch will be the Galaxy Watch 5. We already know that this time, there won’t be a classic model, and instead, we are expected to see a Pro model. While this piece of news came a while back, there wasn’t any official backing to it. Now, however, Samsung has confirmed it via its latest update to the Samsung Health app. Also Read - After Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a proper Vo5G/VoNR

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 monikers confirmed

Samsung updated its health app recently and it confirms that the new watches will indeed be called the “Galaxy Watch5” and “Galaxy Watch5 Pro.” The monikers were found listed in the Samsung Health app in the Accessories tab. The beta update that was for the Watch 4 also supports the Galaxy Watch 5 models, as per the app. Also Read - Samsung sued for copying this useful smartphone feature

The app doesn’t have the moniker of the classic model. It is in line with the previous rumors as the Classic model won’t launch this year, according to prior reports. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 is the world's first phone to get Vo5G support

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications

Coming to the specifications of the smartwatches, rumors have it that the Pro model will have a bigger display and improved battery. Unfortunately, the exact size isn’t revealed, but expect it to be bigger than 44mm. All models will feature a circular OLED display and have physical buttons on the sides.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will pack a 572mAh battery as opposed to the 361mAh battery in the Galaxy Watch 4. There will also be the regular Watch 5 in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm. The former variant will pack a 276 mAh battery, while the latter will house a 361mAh cell.

The Watch 5 Pro is said to come with a more premium Titanium build and may have a Sapphire Glass. All models will have rotating bezels and there won’t be any narrow-bezel design this year. So, the design isn’t improving that much, at least for the screen-to-body aspect of the watch.

Other than this, the Galaxy Watch 5 series will boot on WearOS and is expected to have better features than the predecessor. The usual Heart rate monitor, SpO2, sleep & stress trackers will also be present on the Watch 5.