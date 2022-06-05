comscore Samsung confirms "Galaxy Watch 5" moniker of its upcoming smartwatch
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Samsung Confirms Galaxy Watch 5 Moniker Of Its Upcoming Smartwatch
News

Samsung confirms "Galaxy Watch 5" moniker of its upcoming smartwatch

Wearables

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will come in two models, "Watch 5" and "Watch 5 Pro."

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung’s next smartwatch will be the Galaxy Watch 5. We already know that this time, there won’t be a classic model, and instead, we are expected to see a Pro model. While this piece of news came a while back, there wasn’t any official backing to it. Now, however, Samsung has confirmed it via its latest update to the Samsung Health app. Also Read - After Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a proper Vo5G/VoNR

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 monikers confirmed

Samsung updated its health app recently and it confirms that the new watches will indeed be called the “Galaxy Watch5” and “Galaxy Watch5 Pro.” The monikers were found listed in the Samsung Health app in the Accessories tab. The beta update that was for the Watch 4 also supports the Galaxy Watch 5 models, as per the app. Also Read - Samsung sued for copying this useful smartphone feature

The app doesn’t have the moniker of the classic model. It is in line with the previous rumors as the Classic model won’t launch this year, according to prior reports. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 is the world's first phone to get Vo5G support

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications

Coming to the specifications of the smartwatches, rumors have it that the Pro model will have a bigger display and improved battery. Unfortunately, the exact size isn’t revealed, but expect it to be bigger than 44mm. All models will feature a circular OLED display and have physical buttons on the sides.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will pack a 572mAh battery as opposed to the 361mAh battery in the Galaxy Watch 4. There will also be the regular Watch 5 in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm. The former variant will pack a 276 mAh battery, while the latter will house a 361mAh cell.

The Watch 5 Pro is said to come with a more premium Titanium build and may have a Sapphire Glass. All models will have rotating bezels and there won’t be any narrow-bezel design this year. So, the design isn’t improving that much, at least for the screen-to-body aspect of the watch.

Other than this, the Galaxy Watch 5 series will boot on WearOS and is expected to have better features than the predecessor. The usual Heart rate monitor, SpO2, sleep & stress trackers will also be present on the Watch 5.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 5, 2022 8:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ravi Shastri's Audi 100 gets a complete restoration: See how it looks!
Photo Gallery
Ravi Shastri's Audi 100 gets a complete restoration: See how it looks!
Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

News

Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

Microsoft, Amazon come to Tesla Employees' rescue after Elon Musk wants them to return to office

News

Microsoft, Amazon come to Tesla Employees' rescue after Elon Musk wants them to return to office

Govt intervenes! Asks Youtube, Twitter to take down deo ads that promoted rape mentality

News

Govt intervenes! Asks Youtube, Twitter to take down deo ads that promoted rape mentality

After Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a proper Vo5G/VoNR

Mobiles

After Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a proper Vo5G/VoNR

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung confirms "Galaxy Watch 5" moniker of its upcoming smartwatch

Ravi Shastri's Audi 100 gets a complete restoration: See how it looks!

Ravi Shastri's Audi 100 gets a complete restoration: See how it looks!

Apple's mixed reality headset will have content created by Hollywood directors

Microsoft, Amazon come to Tesla Employees' rescue after Elon Musk wants them to return to office

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from

News

Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

News

TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999